Cat Deeley looked gorgeous in the outfit she wore on This Morning today (March 26), with the presenter taking over from former host Holly Willoughby – both on the show and in the style stakes.

During Holly’s run on the show, she kept viewers in the loop with where they could buy the dresses she wore to front the show. Cat does the same, with her #CatsCloset hashtag on social media.

However, just like Holly, Cat also comes in for some pretty unfair flack over her outfits. Alongside the comments complimenting her style choices, the presenter also suffers the same fate as Holly when it comes to cruel comments about the way she looks…

Cat Deeley wore a one-shoulder jumper to host This Morning with Ben Shephard today (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley wears M&S outfit on This Morning today

Earlier today, Cat fronted This Morning in a sexy one-shoulder chunky knit from M&S. It costs £29.50. She teamed it with a pair of wide-leg jeans from Boden, that cost £98.

However, not everyone was a fan of the look.

Cat Deeley regularly posts about the outfits she wears on This Morning (Credit: Instagram)

“WTF is Cat wearing,” said one fashion critic on social media. “Cat, straighten your top,” said another who fancied themselves as the next Gok Wan.

Cat, straighten your top.

“Will someone dress Cat with decent clothing,” another urged, as a fourth commented: “What does Cat Deeley look like this morning, did she get ready in the cupboard?”

Another joked that the star had made an extra effort on the show today thanks to a Hollywood star guest. “Can’t wait to see Cat drooling over Ben Stiller,” they quipped. “She’s showing a bit more skin for a reason,” they added with a winky face.

‘You look so lovely’

Not everyone felt the same, though.

“Love your style Cat. Where is Weds asymmetrical jumper from??? Love!” said one of the bargain M&S jumper.

“You look so lovely in those outfits,” said another, commenting on her Cat’s Closet post on Instagram.

Cat’s Closet

Earlier this week, Cat wore a denim dress with a red necktie to host the show. Some joked that she looked like she belonged in the band Dexy’s Midnight Runners, while others asked if her husband Patrick Kielty had given her a love bite!

Earlier in the month she also raised eyebrows with a see-through top that she didn’t appear to be wearing a bra with.

With one show left to host this week, we can’t wait to see what Cat wears tomorrow!

