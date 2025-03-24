Cat Deeley has sparked speculation that she was hiding a ‘love bite’ on This Morning today as she opted for unusual outfit to front the show.

Cat’s outfits are always a huge talking point for viewers of This Morning. And today (March 24) was no exception. While Ben wore his normal T-shirt and jeans combo, Cat decided to wear something quite different.

Cat wore a stylish dark denim dress paired with a pair of brown boots. But it was actually her neck accessory that caught everyone’s attention. The TV presenter added a small red necktie, tied at the front.

And while she doubtless chose it to make a fashion statement, many viewers joked about the real reason she wore it…

Viewers joked that Cat was hiding a love bite (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley’s This Morning outfit causes a stir online

The 48-year-old presenter hosted the show today, alongside her co-host Ben Shephard. But many viewers wondered if she’d had a saucy night with her husband Patrick Kielty last night…

Taking to X during the episode, one viewer penned: “Cat is hiding a love bite today on This Morning? Big night, Paddy?”

Later, Cat and Ben spoke about how they were watching Britain’s Got Talent over the weekend. But one viewer doesn’t think she was actually watching, as they think Cat and her husband were up to something else!

They wrote: “Cat was not watching. She was getting her neck attacked by Paddy!”

Cat showed off a full-length look of her outfit on her socials (Credit: Instagram)

Viewers have their say on Cat’s outfit

A few other fans thought Cat may have been going for the vibe of a character from Pitch Perfect – but accidentally looked like a member of pop band Dexy’s Midnight Runners, who were known for their denim outfits and neckties.

One viewer commented: “Cat thought she was going for the Barden Bella look. But instead everyone’s calling it Dexy’s Midnight Runners.”

Another penned: “Has anyone done the joke about Cat Deeley looking like an ex member of Dexy’s Midnight Runners?”

However, one viewer responded to this, explaining that’s actually not what they originally thought.

They wrote: “Nope. I was thinking more Daphne from Scooby Doo…”

This isn’t the first time Cat has distracted viewers with her outfit choices, as she recently wore a satin halter top from Zara that appeared to be see-through. And viewers quickly assumed she wasn’t wearing a bra.

