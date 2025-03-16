Patrick Kielty on struggles with This Morning presenter wife Cat Deeley: ‘It was tricky’

Comedian, presenter and actor Patrick Kielty has several feathers to his cap – and previously revealed that making a relationship work amid conflicting work schedules with his wife Cat Deeley can be tough.

Cat and Patrick have two kids together – Milo, nine, and James, seven.

The TV power couple met on Fame Academy in 2002 and previously lived in the US. Cat and Patrick now live in London, from which Patrick commutes to Dublin to present The Late Late Show.

As a result, scheduling can be a pain in the neck, and few people know this better than Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley.

He made his acting debut in the 2022 drama Ballywalter (Credit: RTÉ/YouTube)

Patrick Kielty’s ‘tricky’ juggling act with wife Cat Deeley

Patrick has hosted RTÉ’s The Late Late Show since 2023, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy to become the talk show’s fourth permanent presenter. He also presents a Saturday morning programme on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Cat, meanwhile, co-hosts ITV’s This Morning with Ben Shephard, meaning she’s in the studio everyday except Friday, with early starts. But that’s just the half of it.

There was a moment after Christmas that was tricky.

“There was a moment after Christmas that was tricky,” Patrick – on Catchphrase this weekend (March 16) – told the Times last year, meaning Christmas 2023. Cat’s show, So You Think You Can Dance, had started filming its 18th season in late December.

“She had to fly to Atlanta for seven weeks. There was a wee bit of a juggle there. But I think with all these things, as long as you have a routine, it doesn’t take as much fizz out of you as some people think.”

As long as you have routine, Patrick says, scheduling challenges can be worked out (Credit: The Late Late Show/YouTube)

They make it work despite his London to Dublin weekly commute

Even when Cat made her return to the This Morning studio, they found a way to manage juggle everything.

“Because Cat’s doing her stuff in the morning, she would normally be back just after lunchtime. And we’ve got the start of the week and the weekends together, so it’s not ‘Hi/bye’.”

The juggle was real for the couple earlier this month when Patrick laid his mother to rest and Cat missed the funeral. Her rep said she remained in London so that she could be there for her boys before and after she started work on the ITV show.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley married in 2012, in Rome.

Sadly, due to illness, Cat’s grandad was unable to make the wedding. They sent him footage of the big day but, even sadder, he passed away before he was able to view it.

Patrick’s on Celebrity Catchphrase today (March 16) at 2.30pm on ITV1.

Read more: Patrick Kielty hosts BBC documentary on Northern Ireland’s centenary

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.