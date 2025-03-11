Cat Deeley misses mother-in-law’s funeral as husband Patrick Kielty carries coffin

Cat Deeley missed her mother-in-law Mary’s funeral on Monday (10 March) for a heartbreaking reason.

The This Morning host didn’t attend the emotional send-off, where her husband Patrick Kielty’s late mother was laid to rest. Patrick attended the funeral in his home village looking heartbroken as he carried his mother’s coffin.

Cat and Patrick have been together for 12 years. They share two sons, Milo, eight, and James, five. But the TV presenter had a heartbreaking reason for missing the funeral.

Cat Deeley misses funeral of Patrick’s mum

Patrick wore a dark grey suit with a white tie as he laid his mother to rest. He was accompanied by his brothers John and Cahal. Throughout the day they were consoled by mourners.

However, instead of going with Patrick, Cat continued hosting duties on This Morning alongside Ben Shephard.

A spokesperson for Cat told MailOnline that she missed the funeral so that she could be there for her two sons.

The source said: “Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day.”

Patrick’s mother Mary was in her eighties when she died at her home in the village of Dundrum on Saturday (March 8).

Patrick spoke fondly of his mum over the years

A death notice for Mary said she “will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her entire family circle, neighbours and friends”.

Over the years, Patrick has always spoken fondly about his mother, especially how proud she was over him hosting The Late Late Late Show.

Patrick told the Irish Sun in 2023 that Mary was “secretly delighted” that he was chosen as the host, but didn’t want to make any “public statements”.

He said: “Mary Kielty is secretly delighted but not making any real public statements. I mean talking to people at mass, which is kind of a public statement in Dundrum.”

