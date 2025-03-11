Olympic athlete Iwan Thomas has updated fans after his son Teddy was rushed to hospital following an accident.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared snaps of his five-year-old in a hospital bed as he thanked followers for their well wishes.

Iwan, 51, who competed on the BBC show in 2015, shared the news on his Instagram on Monday night.

Iwan Thomas told fans his son needed surgery after a nasty break (Credit: This Morning/ITV)

Strictly star Iwan Thomas’ son rushed to hospital

Posting photos of his son bandaged up with a cast on, Iwan praised Teddy’s bravery throughout the ordeal.

He explained he had broken his arm and the nasty accident required surgery. But the youngster took it all in his stride.

He wrote: “We are so immensely proud of Teddy. He has been through so much in his life already and now a broken arm that required surgery but yet he doesn’t moan at all, just gets on with it and shows nothing but kindness and love to others.

“We can all learn so much from kids, their resilience and courage humbles me daily.

“Thank you Teddy for teaching me so much and making me want to be a better person….Thanks for all the kind messages of support”.

Showered with support

Iwan shared a series of pictures, including Teddy laying in the hospital bed in a gown with the cast on his left arm.

Another, he was smiling as he wore a blue sleeve to help keep it in place.

A third photo showed two pins that appear to have been inserted to help the break heal.

Followers and famous faces rushed to the comments to send their well wishes for the youngster.

ITV’s Ben Shephard wrote: “Ah Teddy big love big man! You’ll be back smashing it in no time”.

And Olympian Martyn Rooney penned: “Good to see little man smiling”.

Teddy’s health struggles

Iwan Thomas’ son Teddy was born premature in December 2018 and spent time being looked after in the intensive care unit after experiencing issues with his breathing.

At the time, Iwan had told fans he discovered what ‘true unconditional love’ was after seeing how strong his son was at Princess Anne hospital in Southampton.

He wrote: “Yesterday was the worst day of my life looking at my everything with tubes everywhere in an incubator. He is now beginning to breathe better for himself without full aid of machines, I now know what true unconditional love is”.

Iwan also appeared on This Morning after and explained he didn’t believe it when told his son was in intensive care when it happened.

Little Teddy developed Group B strep which caused breathing difficulties. It’s a type of bacteria that can also lead to blood poisoning. Thankfully, after receiving treatment he came out of the worst of it.

