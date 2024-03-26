Cat Deeley on wedding heartache with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley, who is married to husband Patrick Kielty, has previously opened up about a huge wedding ‘regret’ of hers.

This Morning star Cat, 47, and TV presenter Patrick, 53, married in 2012 in Rome.

The couple, who share young sons Milo and James, has never released photos from their wedding day, even though Cat has spoken about the “beautiful” gown she wore.

However, she did once explain how special arrangements the couple made for a beloved family member didn’t come off as hoped.

Cat Deeley on wedding to husband Patrick Kielty

Reportedly speaking some years ago, Cat told of her sorrow that her grandfather wasn’t able to make her and Patrick’s nuptials in Italy.

Unfortunately, because Cat’s grandad was too ill to attend their wedding, the couple ensured a video of footage was filmed for him.

However, according to reports from 2017, he died before he was able to view it.

When Patrick and I got married, my grandfather was ill and my mum asked me for a wedding video.

Cat said at the time to Grazia: “When Patrick and I got married, my grandfather was ill and my mum asked me for a wedding video.

“He died before he saw it. The good thing is we love it and, after two glasses of wine, Patrick and I put it on like a pair of losers.”

Cat Deeley’s wedding dress

Meanwhile, back in 2021, Cat revealed she snapped up her Alexander McQueen wedding dress before she even met Patrick!

She gushed while filling in as host on Lorraine: “It was so beautiful that I just couldn’t not buy it. I hadn’t even met Paddy at that stage and I literally put it in my cupboard.”

Cat added she hadn’t even fully figured it in as a wedding gown.

“I literally put it in my cupboard and I was like I’ll wear it to something… ‘I’ll wear it to some awards.’ There you go!” she added.

Cat and Patrick, who first worked together on screen for Fame Academy in 2002, were friends for many years before they dated.

She was also previously married to Mark Whelan for five years. They divorced in 2006.

