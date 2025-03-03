This Morning host Cat Deeley got viewers talking during today’s show (Monday, March 3) after appearing to go braless!

Fans of the show took to Twitter to comment on the 48-year-old host’s outfit choice today.

Cat hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Cat Deeley raises eyebrows

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Cat and Ben Shephard hosting once again.

As always, the duo covered a range of topics on the show and interviewed a variety of guests, including Pete Wicks, Olivia Attwood and a woman who found out her husband of five years was an undercover cop with a wife and kids of his own.

However, it wasn’t just the interviews and topics being covered today that got viewers talking.

It was Cat Deeley’s appearance – specifically her outfit!

The star was wearing a Susie Cream Pu Pleated Midi Skirt and a gorgeous Satin Halter Top from Zara.

The outfit cost a combined £141.99 – but that wasn’t why fans were talking about it!

Cat’s outfit got fans talking (Credit: ITV)

Fans accuse Cat of going braless

The key reason fans were talking about Cat was that they thought she’d gone braless today – with some even claiming that they could see the star’s nipples through her top.

“Is Cat’s top see-through or just me?” one fan tweeted.

Whoever told Cat going braless is a good idea might get sacked later today.

“Whoever told Cat going braless is a good idea might get sacked later today,” another said.

“Can someone please tell Cat Deeley to put appropriate clothing on? I don’t want to be sat here tucking into my breakfast having her nipples pointing at me! Wardrobe department needs sacking,” a third fumed.

“Does Cat keep flashing a nipple?” another asked.

David was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans slam David Potts

Cat’s outfit wasn’t the only one whose outfit came under scrutiny, though.

Elsewhere on today’s show, Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts hosted a competition segment in Bournemouth.

The 31 year old was at Bournemouth University to give students the opportunity to win various prizes.

The star’s unique style was on full display today, with the reality star wearing some very short shorts, along with a big, fluffy white coat.

This riled some viewers up to no end.

“Put some [bleep]ing trousers on,” one viewer fumed on X, doubtless dressed to the nines while hiding behind their keyboard.

“You would think with the amount of money he gets paid to be on This Morning, he would be able to afford a nice pair of trousers,” another tweeted.

“I go out in shorts all year round, I draw the line at just pants…,”a third quipped.

Read more: This Morning presenter Michelle Elman rushed to hospital as she shares her upset: ‘Life took a turn’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Cat’s outfit? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!