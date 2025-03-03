This Morning fans blast presenter David Potts as they urge: ‘Put some trousers on!’

This Morning viewers criticised competition segment presenter David Potts today after his outfit sent them into a frenzy.

On today’s episode (March 3) reality star David Potts headed to Bournemouth University to give students the chance to win multiple different prizes.

However, it was David’s choice of outfit that caused a stir online, as they couldn’t believe what he was wearing on live TV.

No stranger to an extravagant outfit or a pair of short shorts, David appeared on This Morning in shorts and a T-shirt, with a fluffy coat over the top – despite it being an outside segment.

David wore shorts – his trademark – outside (Credit: ITV)

This Morning David Potts causes stir with outfit choice

During the competition segments, The Celebrity Big Brother winner had a member of the crowd play games in order to win prizes, including £50 cash and a This Morning pillow.

But viewers at home were outraged by his choice of outfit for being outside in the beginning of March.

Taking to X, one angrily wrote: “Put some [bleep]ing trousers on.”

Another added: “He’s here with his legs out again! Channelling his inner East 17 too,” in reference to the pop-group East 17’s statement coats, which looked quite similar to David’s.

A third annoyed viewer penned: “You would think with the amount of money he gets paid to be on This Morning, he would be able to afford a nice pair of trousers.”

His outfit caused a stir with viewers (Credit: ITV)

David didn’t change even when he was inside

After his outside segment, This Morning headed back to David later in the show. And this time he was inside. But his outfit hadn’t changed. And he was still wearing the huge coat.

This isn’t the first time he has been noticed for wearing shorts while appearing on TV.

…or on Celeb Big Brother!

During his stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house, David was always in shorts, and is rarely ever seen wearing trousers.

However, he clearly doesn’t let the opinions of others (trolls, we’re looking at you) get to him. During his time in the CBB house, one of his pals revealed he never wears trousers because he “hates” them.

Don’t go changing, David!

Read more: This Morning presenter rushed to hospital as she shares her upset: ‘Life took a turn’

What did you think of This Morning presenter David Potts wearing shorts outside? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!