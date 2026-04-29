‘He’s almost as tall as you!’ Cheryl shares new pictures of son Bear as they enjoy family trip to Orlando with Liam Payne’s sister

Cheryl sent her fans and followers wild as she shared a new picture of her son, Bear, during a family outing with Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth.

Liam – who sadly passed away in 2024 – and Cheryl welcomed son Bear back in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

Cheryl shares rare snap of son Bear

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, April 28), Cheryl shared some snaps and a video from her time in Disneyland Orlando with Bear.

They were joined by Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth, and her family. Ruth shared her own snaps from the holiday on her Instagram, also commenting on Cheryl’s post saying: “Me [handshake emoji] Flights of Passage], referencing the Avatar ride at the park.

Cheryl shared pictures of herself soaking up the sun in Disney, along with a video of herself and Bear holding hands, walking through the park.

The singer, 42, also uploaded some pictures of Mickey Mouse, and herself and Bear on a ride, though Bear is ducking down in the snap.

“Somewhere in the corners of the world Magic still exists,” she captioned the post.

“I don’t know what took me so long to experience the joys of @waltdisneyworld but I completely escaped into my inner child for the last couple of weeks. What a wonderful place.”

Cheryl and Liam Payne had Bear in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans gush over snaps of Cheryl and Liam Payne’s son Bear

Fans of the star – and of late One Direction legend Liam – flooded the comment section with love. Cheryl’s famous friends also sent their love.

“The best. Pure magic,” Kimberley Walsh gushed. “Love this,” Nicola Roberts added. “Glad you all had fun! So special xx,” Laura Whitmore said.

Other fans took the opportunity to remark on how much Bear is growing up.

“Looks like you had the most magical time. Bear is getting so tall,” one fan commented.

“Wow, they’re so beautiful, I love them so much, Bear is so big now,” another said.

“Oh my god, Bear is as tall as you,” a third added.

“Bear is walking like Liam,” another commented.

Cheryl is excited for the birth of Nicola’s baby (Credit: Splash News)

Cheryl’s new ‘distraction’ after hellish few years

Cheryl’s post comes after it was revealed that she’s very much looking forward to the birth of Nicola Roberts’ baby.

The Girls Aloud star announced her pregnancy on Christmas Day and is due soon.

A baby is just what the star needs, according to sources, after a stalking ordeal, the death of bandmate Sarah Harding, and the passing of her ex-partner, Liam.

“Cheryl can’t wait for Nicola’s baby to be born. It’s a joyful distraction in what has been a pretty hellish few years,” a source told Heat.

“She’s promised to be a very hands-on auntie and be there for Nicola as much as she can. Cheryl is always broody and with [her son] Bear being nine, she’s desperate to be around a baby again. She’s so excited for Nicola,” they then added.

“Recently, Cheryl’s felt like she can’t catch a break, so she’s desperate for some good news. With Liam, Sarah and the situation with Andrew [her brother], she’s really struggled at times, but the thought of this new baby in her life is picking her up,” they then claimed.

Read more: All the stars rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Traitors 2026 as Hugh Grant ‘lined up to appear’

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