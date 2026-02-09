All the stars rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Traitors 2026 as Liam Gallagher confirms he’s ‘been asked’

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has sent Celebrity Traitors fans into meltdown after revealing he’s been asked to appear on the 2026 season of the show.

Late last year, the first-ever celebrity version of the iconic BBC series took the UK by storm. And with a fantastic first season line-up, including the incredible winner, Alan Carr, fans have high expectations for the second season.

So could the Oasis frontman be heading into host Claudia Winkleman’s castle when filming stars in May? Viewers are definitely (not maybe) mad for it to happen…

Liam Gallagher has revealed he’s been asked to appear on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: Splash News)

A Supersonic signing? Liam Gallagher drops Celebrity Traitors 2026 bomb

Oasis star Liam Gallagher revealed over the weekend that he’s been approached to appear on Celebrity Traitors.

A fan tweeted the singer to ask: “Liam, would you go on The Traitors if they asked?” He sent social media into meltdown as he responded: “I’ve been asked.”

“You’d make a great Traitor,” one follower declared. “You’d bring so many viewers!” said another. “Do it!!!” another urged.

He’d certainly be a Supersonic signing…

Will Cheryl be calling the shots on Celebrity Traitors season two? (Credit: Splash News)

Cheryl to call the shots?

Last month, it was reported that singer Cheryl Cole had been approached to appear in Celebrity Traitors season two.

A source told The Sun: “Cheryl is taking baby steps about returning to the limelight. Bosses know she would be a huge draw. They think she would be brilliant at playing the game. Especially as she is so straight-talking.”

The source claimed that she may turn it down due to the amount of time she’d need to be away from son Bear, eight. However, they added: “Bookers are keen for the best stars to take part and not reality-TV has-beens.”

Faithful or Traitor? David Mitchell is rumoured to be appearing (Credit: Splash News)

David Mitchell for Celebrity Traitors season two?

Would I Lie To You? star David Mitchell has previous when it comes to telling porkies. And BBC bosses reckon this would make him a perfect addition to the Celebrity Traitors season two line-up.

A source told The Sun: “Producers think David would be a amazing as a contestant. Not only is he hilarious but he’s also super smart — in many ways he will remind viewers of Stephen Fry, who went down great with viewers in series one.

“No doubt David’s time on Would I Lie To You? will be both helpful and a hindrance when it comes to being at the roundtable.”

Insiders have said the BBC is eyeing Steve for the next Celebrity Traitors (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Steve Pemberton could join Celebrity Traitors

Another star rumoured to join the Celebrity Traitors line-up is actor and comedian Steve Pemberton. It’s believed that the 58-year-old BAFTA winner has been in talks with producers for the new series of Celebrity Traitors.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Signing Steve would fill the slot for a celebrity who is obsessed with mechanics behind the programme. It was a role filled last year by Jonathan Ross, who was a long-time devotee and become one of the programme’s ‘big dogs’.”

The source explained that he is a “sought-after candidate”.

Danny was asked to be on the first series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Dyer could finally sign up

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer is another big name rumoured to be joining the cast.

Reports suggest he’s close to signing up after previously turning down the first series. Danny has since warmed to the idea and admitted he’s now a fan of the show.

Speaking on his podcast Live and Let Dyers with daughter Dani, he said: “They did sniff round me about it. It was originally a no from me because I hadn’t seen it. But I’m into it now. If you are going to do it, if you’re famous, it needs to be an indulgence project. You have to love the game.”

Alison has been eyed-up for the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond reportedly in talks for Celebrity Traitors

Another name fans would love to see in the castle is Alison Hammond. The This Morning star first found fame on Big Brother, so reality TV is nothing new to her.

The Sun has reported that Alison is now in final talks to appear on Celebrity Traitors.

A source claimed: “Alison is on the BBC’s hit list for Celebrity Traitors, and she is keen.”

Alison has been very open about her love for the show and has previously said she’d like to take part. While she’s suggested she’d want to be a Faithful, many viewers think she’d be just as entertaining as a Traitor.

Daisy is rumoured to take part (Credit: YouTube)

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper is also believed to be back in the running. She was reportedly meant to appear in the first celebrity series alongside her brother Charlie, but both had to pull out due to family commitments.

According to The Sun, Daisy is once again being considered, and fans think her sense of humour would make her a standout contestant.

Tom would be a huge signing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Hiddleston could be the ultimate get for Celebrity Traitors

One of the biggest potential signings is Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston. While there’s no official word from producers, Tom himself has admitted he’d love to take part.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he said: “The celebrity one would be amazing. I think the whole show, the format is just the most ingenious thing, isn’t it? It’s completely compulsive. Maybe the best television I have ever seen.

“If you are a Traitor it’s more of an acting exercise, right? It’s a game. You have to keep deceiving and cloaking. Basically lying to people. It would be interesting though. I don’t know. I think being a Faithful would be more of a curiosity scratcher somehow.”

With Tom openly putting himself forward, fans are now wondering whether the BBC could actually pull off such a huge signing.

Amanda has expressed interest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden still in the frame

Earlier this week, Amanda Holden has was linked to Celebrity Traitors, with reports suggesting she’s on the BBC’s radar.

According to The Sun, producers are interested if her schedule allows, as filming clashes with Britain’s Got Talent live shows. However, when her name surfaced, fan reaction was far from positive.

Fans would be thrilled to see Ruth on the show (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Jones would be ‘incredible’ on Celebrity Traitors

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones was reportedly one of the first celebrities approached after series two was confirmed.

A source previously said she “would be an incredible addition to the cast if she can fit it into her schedule”, and fans have been quick to back the idea.

