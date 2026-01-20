‘I will boycott!’ Traitors fans frustrated as Amanda Holden eyes role on celebrity series

Amanda Holden may be keen to sign up for Celebrity Traitors, but judging by the reaction online, fans aren’t exactly rolling out the red carpet.

With the civilian series of The Traitors currently dominating TV talk and the final fast approaching, viewers are already looking ahead to the return of famous faces in the castle.

Rumours about who could be taking part have been swirling for weeks. And now Amanda’s name has entered the mix.

Amanda has said she wants to be on the show (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden to appear on Celebrity Traitors?

Amanda Holden is close friends with previous Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr, so it’s perhaps no surprise she’s tempted by the idea. After all, she’s likely heard plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from him already.

According to The Sun, Amanda would “really love” to take part in Celebrity Traitors if she can “make it all work”. The timing could be tricky though, as filming is set to clash with her commitments on Britain’s Got Talent, meaning some changes would be needed.

This also isn’t the first time Amanda has put herself forward. She’s previously said on her radio show that she’d love to be involved.

At the time, she said: “I can’t wait for the celebrity version. I am putting my hand up for it now. I’d love to do it. But I would have to be a Faithful. I think everyone would think I would be a Traitor. But I don’t think I could be too duplicitous.”

The Traitors is currently on TV (Credit: BBC)

Fans are far from impressed

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Amanda’s comments have only fuelled speculation that she could appear on the next celebrity series. However, while Amanda seems enthusiastic about the idea, many fans are not.

Over on Reddit, viewers shared their thoughts on the possibility of seeing her in the castle. And the reaction was largely negative.

“Anyone but her…” one fan wrote. Another added: “No. She would be really annoying.”

A third was even more blunt, saying: “This would actually ruin the whole [bleep]ing series.”

One fan joked that if Amanda does get booked, the rest of the cast should unite to get rid of her immediately. They wrote: “If she gets booked, can everyone bring the most [bleep] theories to the first table and get her banished immediately.”

Another added: “Heavy pass. If she’s on it, I will boycott.”

That said, not everyone was completely against the idea. A small number of fans admitted they weren’t totally horrified.

“Not the best but it could definitely be worse,” one said. Another commented: “She could be entertaining, I guess.”

The official line-up for Celebrity Traitors series two hasn’t been announced yet, but fans are clearly eager to find out who will be heading to the castle next – whether Amanda makes the cut or not.

