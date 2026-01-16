How to watch The Traitors US in the UK as Maura Higgins steals the show and takes America by storm

The Traitors has completely taken over UK TV, but there’s one thing frustrating viewers right now – they can’t watch the US version.

With the UK series currently airing Wednesday to Friday on BBC One, fans have been glued to every episode. But with the final just a week away, many are already dreading it coming to an end. And to make matters worse, The Traitors US is currently airing across the pond.

The American version features a very familiar face for UK viewers too, with Maura Higgins taking part. Naturally, fans are desperate to tune in. But finding a way to watch it from the UK hasn’t been straightforward.

So, if you’re wondering how to watch The Traitors US while in the UK, here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK

Based on previous seasons, The Traitors US is expected to land on BBC iPlayer at some point. However, for viewers keen to avoid spoilers and watch along as episodes air, there is a workaround.

To watch it right now, fans need a VPN. With the right setup, you can access episodes as they are released. VPNs are legal in most parts of the world, including the UK, so there’s no issue with using one.

The reason a VPN is required is because The Traitors US airs exclusively on Peacock, a streaming service that’s only available in the US.

By using a VPN and connecting to a US-based server, the platform believes you’re watching from America, allowing access to the show. As a bonus, viewers can also unlock other US-only content they wouldn’t normally be able to watch.

Who is on The Traitors US?

Interest in the US series has been high from the start, largely thanks to Maura Higgins joining the cast.

Maura first became well known in the UK after appearing on Love Island, before building a strong TV career of her own. She’s also made headlines for her high-profile relationships and won over viewers during her time on I’m A Celebrity.

More recently, Maura has been making waves in the US. She’s been hosting Love Island US: Aftersun, and it seems American audiences have taken to her just as much as UK fans have.

But Maura isn’t the only big name on the US version of The Traitors. One of the most talked-about contestants is Donna Kelce, who is set to become Taylor Swift’s future mother-in-law.

Other stars taking part include Lisa Rinna, Johnny Weir, Colton Underwood, Natalie Anderson and more, making it no surprise that UK viewers are desperate to watch along.

