‘He doesn’t have a clue!’ Traitors fans convinced ‘TV gold’ is about to take place tonight

The Traitors viewers are nervously counting down to tonight’s episode, with many convinced the next murder is going to cause absolute chaos inside the castle.

After choosing not to seduce Matthew, Traitors Rachel and Stephen decided to go in for another kill instead, clearly worried that Matthew might not be the strongest ally.

And while some fans are anxious about what this could mean for Jessie, others think the decision could blow up in Matthew’s face – and deliver some seriously great TV.

Fans think Matthew could have the best TV moment of the series (Credit: BBC)

Matthew’s risky deal with the Traitors

Earlier this week, The Traitors ended on a huge cliffhanger. After being given the chance to speak directly to the Traitors, Matthew proposed a bold deal: murder Jessie and recruit him.

Although Rachel and Stephen appeared to agree, Matthew was left unsure whether the deal was genuine. So when Jessie walked into breakfast the next morning unharmed, he couldn’t tell if it was because she had the shield or if the deal never really existed at all.

Still, Matthew clung to the hope that he was about to become a Traitor, making it clear how badly he wanted it. But whether or not he has survived, is set to be revealed in tonight’s episode.

At the end of the last instalment, Rachel and Stephen were seen discussing their next move. And both seemed to acknowledge that there could be benefits to getting rid of Matthew instead.

If they do go down that route, it’s safe to say Matthew won’t see it coming.

Matthew spoke to The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Everything could change tonight

Based on how those conversations played out, many viewers now believe Matthew is the most likely to be murdered. But still believing in his deal, he may open the scroll thinking he’s finally been recruited.

That misunderstanding could lead to some awkward scenes for Matthew. For those watching at home, though, fans think it would be iconic.

Viewers have been sharing the theory across social media. One wrote: “The potential for Matthew to see a scroll thinking he has been recruited when actually he has been murdered.”

Another agreed: “Matthew doesn’t have a clue. It would be great TV for him to be murdered. He would walk in thinking he was being recruited.”

“Hopefully they murder Matthew. It would be funny to see him open the letter thinking he was joining them. Sorry Matthew!” another added.

A fourth summed it up: “Murdering Matthew and him thinking the letter is an invite would be the best TV moment ever.”

However, one fan is convinced Matthew’s fate is already sealed after noticing the edit. They pointed out that the show featured a steamy shower scene of him, and previously a small scene showed Adam briefly before his murder.

They wrote: “We have been given a shower scene for Matthew. He is being murdered tonight and I won’t be convinced otherwise.”

