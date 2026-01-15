The Traitors was back on screens tonight and wasted no time diving straight into the drama, as Adam was revealed to be the latest contestant murdered.

After weeks of gripping twists and mounting suspicion, viewers went into the episode convinced Jessie was about to be killed, especially after the Traitors struck a deal with Matthew. Tensions were high as fans waited to see who would walk into the kitchen, with many bracing themselves for bad news.

In the end, the result came as both a relief and a surprise. While plenty of viewers were happy with the outcome, others were left wondering whether the Traitors really made the smartest call.

Adam has left the castle (Credit: BBC)

Adam becomes the next player murdered

The episode opened with Traitors Rachel and Stephen weighing up their next move, and it was clear they were thinking several steps ahead.

With pressure starting to build around Rachel, the pair focused on a decision that could redirect suspicion elsewhere. On paper, murdering Jessie seemed straightforward. They had already promised Matthew she would be next, with the plan to recruit him afterwards.

But doubts had begun to creep in about Matthew himself, with some players already questioning whether he could be a Traitor. Keeping him in the game, and under scrutiny, could work in their favour. So instead, Rachel and Stephen settled on Adam as their target.

Explaining the decision, the Traitors said: “If we murder Adam, it also takes someone out of the game that I can’t read. He’s someone I can’t sway because I don’t have a good relationship with him.”

With shields in play, the Traitors had no guarantee their plan would work. But luck was on their side, and Adam was successfully murdered.

Reflecting on his time in the castle, Adam said: “I wanted to carry on playing but they murdered me. They’ve done me in my sleep. I’m happy for as far as I have come in this game. It’s been a life-changing experience. Everything I have learned and every person I met I have took a little bit on board.”

Jessie survived the murder (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to the murder

Viewers were quick to share their reactions, and many admitted they were relieved Jessie survived the night.

Taking to X, one wrote: “So glad they got rid of Adam.”

Another added: “They got so lucky picking Adam. One of the only people with no shield.”

Others weren’t so convinced it was the right move. “Adam was the best Faithful on that show. Not a single person was suspicious about him,” one fan argued.

Another questioned the odds: “How on earth did they actually murder someone with no shield? They really had luck on their side.”

Several viewers admitted they were caught off guard. “Adam? I thought they were going to go for Jessie,” one shared.

Not everyone was happy to see him go. “I’m actually upset about Adam leaving. He seemed like such a nice guy,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Adam didn’t deserve to leave, he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Meanwhile, Jessie’s survival was widely celebrated. “So glad Jessie is still in the game,” one commented, with another adding: “Jessie is safe, thank you Traitors.”

But while fans largely took the murder in their stride, one person was far from pleased.

Matthew wasn’t too happy (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors left Matthew worried

Earlier in the week, Matthew had met secretly with the Traitors and asked who they planned to murder next. When they told him Jessie, he proposed a deal: kill her and recruit him.

So when Jessie walked into breakfast alive and well, it was clear Matthew was rattled.

One fan observed: “Matthew’s probably so annoyed right now.” Another added: “Matthew is so fixated on the fantasy of being recruited and I fear that’s never going to happen.”

Others questioned his approach entirely. “Matthew is playing this game as a Traitor. Does he know he’s still a Faithful?” one asked.

Summing up his frustration, Matthew said: “Jessie wasn’t murdered last night. She had the shield. So, I’m just wondering if the deal I made with the Traitors is still on?”

With trust already fragile and expectations shattered, the fallout from Adam’s murder looks set to ripple through the castle in the days ahead.

