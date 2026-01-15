Traitors murder could ‘backfire’ as viewers predict another ‘Harriet-style breakdown’ from Matthew tonight

The Traitors delivered its most explosive episode of Series 4 so far last night (January 14), and viewers are already bracing themselves for even more drama, with many convinced Matthew could be the next to blow.

Wednesday night’s episode saw Faithful Harriet spectacularly overplay her hand in an attempt to take down Traitor Rachel – and it all unravelled in front of everyone.

At breakfast, Harriet went straight for Rachel, openly accusing her of being a Traitor and refusing to back down. Rather than quietly sowing seeds of doubt, she doubled down later at the round table, even revealing her own background as a crime writer and former barrister to add weight to her claims.

It didn’t land the way she hoped. Instead, the other Faithfuls voted Harriet out, convinced she was a Traitor herself. Only after her banishment did she reveal the truth – she had been Faithful all along.

Rachel and Stephen decided to murder and not recruit (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors next murder plans

Elsewhere in the episode, the players took on a mission that offered immunity shields – and it changed everything. Seven shields were claimed, dramatically slashing the prize pot and leaving huge uncertainty over who could be murdered next.

Crucially, the group chose not to fully reveal who had secured protection. That left Traitors Rachel and Stephen completely in the dark.

When they returned to the turret and opted to murder rather than recruit, they were effectively guessing blind. If they targeted a shielded player, the murder would fail.

Rachel and Stephen debated murdering Sam, James, Adam and Jessie – unaware that both James and Jessie were protected. Viewers are now convinced they’ll attempt to murder one of them, only for it to backfire.

This is where Matthew comes into the picture. Last Wednesday, he earned the chance to speak directly to the Traitors from behind the confessional and openly asked to be recruited, believing it would strengthen his position.

He even tried to strike a deal, asking them not to recruit anyone next and instead murder Jessie. In return, he wanted to be the next person recruited when seduction came back into play – and the Traitors appeared to agree.

Viewers think Matthew from The Traitors will have an outburst (Credit: BBC)

‘Matthew will think they recruited someone that’s not him’

If Rachel and Stephen attempt to murder Jessie or James and the shield blocks it, no one will leave the game – and viewers think Matthew will jump to one dramatic conclusion.

“If they murder Jessie or James and it backfires on the shield, Matthew will think they recruited someone that’s not him… he’s going to have a Harriet-style breakdown at breakfast,” one viewer predicted on X.

“Ooh yes!” another replied.

“Please let this happen, let the extravagant meltdowns and drama continue,” a third added.

“HOW DID I NOT THINK OF THIS LMAOOOOO OMG,” another wrote.

“They have messed up, they should have seduced Matthew and then just let him be voted out,” one viewer insisted.

With tensions already sky-high and trust rapidly crumbling, fans are convinced the fallout from the next murder decision could be just as explosive as Harriet’s dramatic exit – if not more so.

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday January 14, 2026.

