Viewers had jokes for days! The best memes from The Traitors’ explosive episode as Harriet makes dramatic exit

The Traitors last night (January 14) delivered the most explosive episode of the series so far — and it was largely thanks to Harriet. Unsurprisingly, viewers had plenty to say.

Following last week’s challenge win, the episode picked up with Faithfuls Harriet and Matthew earning the chance to question the Traitors — Rachel and Stephen — in a private confessional.

In a jaw-dropping moment, Harriet stunned the Traitors by revealing she knew Rachel was working against the Faithfuls. “I bet you wish you’d killed me when you had the chance!” she declared.

Traitors contestant Harriet reveals her real profession

The following morning at breakfast, Harriet showed no signs of backing down. She openly confronted Rachel in front of the group, insisting she had worked her out as a Traitor.

Rather than quietly planting doubt, Harriet went all in — first at breakfast and then again at the round table. In a bold attempt to strengthen her case, she even revealed her real profession as a crime writer and former barrister.

However, the high-risk strategy backfired spectacularly. Convinced by her aggressive behaviour, the other Faithfuls voted Harriet out, believing she was a Traitor. Only after her banishment did Harriet reveal the truth — that she had been loyal all along.

Elsewhere in the episode, the group took on a mission that offered immunity shields. In a dramatic twist, seven shields were claimed, significantly reducing the prize pot and leaving uncertainty over who was protected from the Traitors’ next murder.

Tensions rose further when Faithful James secretly took a shield without informing his teammates, frustrating the group and adding to the growing mistrust.

With so much chaos packed into a single episode, viewers wasted no time reacting online — and their responses were just as explosive.

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday January 14, 2026.

