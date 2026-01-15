‘Made up on the spot!’ Traitors fans convinced Rachel invented FBI training to save herself

The Traitors viewers are convinced Rachel is lying about her FBI training – and they think they’ve caught her out

The Traitors fans aren’t buying Rachel’s latest bombshell, with many now convinced she fabricated a dramatic claim about being trained by a former FBI agent ahead of the show. After a tense roundtable showdown, viewers took to social media in droves to question whether her story really adds up.

Last night saw Rachel go head-to-head with Faithful Harriet, just after Rachel had successfully helped remove Fiona as a threat. While some viewers believe crucial scenes may have been left out, others think Rachel simply threw everything she had at the table to stay in the game.

That included revealing what she described as secret pre-show training. But for many watching at home, the claim raised more eyebrows than it answered questions.

Rachel revealed her training (Credit: BBC)

Rachel reveals FBI training before The Traitors

During last night’s episode (January 14), attention initially focused on Harriet after she openly declared that she believed Rachel was a Traitor.

That move backfired quickly, with other Faithfuls turning on Harriet, suspecting she was bluffing in order to eliminate someone. However, Harriet then stunned the group by revealing she was a published crime novelist and a former criminal barrister, leaving many visibly taken aback.

At the roundtable, the episode became a direct clash between Harriet and Rachel, as both women fought to convince the group they were innocent.

It was then that Rachel dropped her own revelation. She claimed that for the last “few months” she had been trained by a former FBI agent in how to spot liars.

She told the group: “For the last few months, I have been trained by a former FBI agent on the beauty of micro-expressions and people’s ability to lie. I have profiled every single one of you.

“I know what to look out for. And if that makes me a bad Faithful, or distrustful, I’m really sorry. But I am trying my hardest to come in here, and to play a good game.”

The other players appeared stunned by the admission. Viewers at home, however, were far more sceptical.

Fans don’t believe her (Credit: BBC)

Why do The Traitors fans think she is lying?

After the episode aired, fans flocked to X and Reddit to debate whether Rachel was telling the truth.

One viewer wrote: “Rachel’s training? That has to be utter [bleep], right?”

Another added: “If I was around that table, I would have laughed at that. How did nobody call her out on it?”

“I think she lied and just said it to save herself,” a third claimed.

Others were even more blunt. One post read: “The fact that everyone just believed Rachel on the FBI training comment. It sounds like the most made up thing ever. Are they all scared of or in love with her?”

Some fans did point out that Rachel mentioned having four months of training right at the start of the series. But that has only fuelled more questions.

If Rachel truly trained for four months, she would have needed to know she was going on the show well in advance. Applications, however, only close around three months before filming. While she could have started preparing earlier, many viewers still feel the timeline doesn’t quite add up.

That said, not everyone is calling her bluff. A handful of fans believe the claim fits Rachel’s personality, with some suggesting she may have signed up to an online course rather than receiving direct training.

One commented: “I think it is quite easy to sign up to a course that promises to teach ‘FBI techniques’ online..”

Another joked: “Of course Rachel has FBI training, she’s such an icon.”

Whether Rachel was telling the truth or spinning a convincing story is unknown. But she’s definitely playing a great game.

