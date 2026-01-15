Traitors fans think they’ve worked out why ‘unhinged’ Harriet Tyce basically banished herself

Harriet Tyce didn’t just leave The Traitors last night — she marched herself out, in one of the boldest (and most baffling) exits the castle has ever seen.

After confidently accusing Rachel of being a Traitor and promising to expose her at the roundtable, Harriet pulled off a move that left jaws on the floor… and eyebrows firmly raised.

Because instead of letting the votes fall where they may, Harriet effectively asked to be banished — and got her wish.

Harriet Tyce’s final gamble left viewers stunned (Credit: BBC)

Harriet’s ‘power play’ goes spectacularly sideways

At the roundtable, Harriet laid out her case against Rachel in forensic detail, insisting her behaviour only made sense if she were a Traitor.

Then came the curveball.

Harriet urged the group to banish her, apparently convinced that proving she was a Faithful would automatically expose Rachel. It was meant to be the ultimate power move.

Instead, the plan unravelled almost instantly — and Harriet was duly voted out.

One viewer summed up the collective confusion, asking: “Did Harriet have an appointment to get home for or something? I’m absolutely baffled at this play and exit.”

Harriet’s no-holds-barred approach split opinion (Credit: BBC)

‘She didn’t need the money’

Once Harriet’s torch was snuffed out, speculation began about what was really behind her dramatic decision.

“She didn’t need to stay to the end for the money as she’s a successful author,” one viewer suggested, while others questioned whether the dramatic exit was designed for maximum impact rather than prize money.

Not everyone was impressed. One viewer branded the moment “absolutely unhinged”, while another accused Harriet of caring more about book sales than the game itself.

“Harriet ruining Traitors by only caring about her book sales and not the money as a Faithful winner,” one blasted. “It makes it a pointless game if people don’t care about winning and just sacrifice themselves to earn the book sale over prize money.”

Traitors exit… bestseller boost

Whatever the intention, Harriet’s time in the castle has had a real-world payoff. Sales of her books have jumped by 95% since she joined the series.

She has already published four novels — Blood Orange, The Lies You Told, It Ends at Midnight and A Lesson in Cruelty — with her fifth, Witch Trial, landing on February 26.

Bold move, big fallout — and one Traitors exit that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

