From mastermind to mugged off: The Traitors fans in meltdown as Harriet goes all in and pays the ultimate price

The Traitors returned to BBC One tonight (January 14) – and Harriet’s bold attempt to seize control of the game ended in total disaster.

After days of hype following Matty’s dramatic cliffhanger, it was Harriet who truly stole the spotlight. Unfortunately for her, what she clearly believed was a game-winning move turned into one of the biggest self-inflicted downfalls the show has ever seen.

Rachel couldn’t hide her surprise when Harriet came for her (Credit: BBC)

Harriet’s ‘ultimate power play’ on The Traitors tonight

Having won the right to question the Traitors, Harriet marched into the confessional brimming with confidence. She told Rachel – who was hiding in the confessional – that she was convinced she was a Traitor, warning there was “nothing they could do about it” and vowing to expose her at the next roundtable.

Before storming out, Harriet delivered the killer line: “Bet you wished you killed me when you had the chance.”

Viewers were stunned. “Harriet didn’t just drop the mic, she launched it,” one fan joked. Another declared: “Harriet for Prime Minister.” At that moment, it looked like the Faithfuls had a mastermind on their hands.

Breakfast bombshell backfires

Harriet doubled down the next morning, telling the group she was no longer playing as part of the collective and revealing her real-life background as a crime writer and former criminal barrister.

She openly named Rachel as her target, announcing she’d had enough and was going after her at the roundtable. But instead of rallying the Faithfuls, her aggressive approach instantly set alarm bells ringing.

As suspicion spread through the castle, the mood shifted fast. “She’s gone too hard,” one viewer warned. Another predicted: “Everyone’s going to turn on Harriet now.”

Harriet exploded over breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Rachel turns the tables

Rachel, meanwhile, calmly deflected the accusations. She claimed she’d been trained to read micro-expressions by an ex-FBI agent and revealed she’d built a mental “file” on every contestant – enough to cast doubt on Harriet’s certainty.

Crucially, Harriet then pushed for what she called the “ultimate power play”, urging everyone to vote her out to prove she was a Faithful and expose Rachel once and for all.

It was a gamble that failed spectacularly.

Harriet banished in brutal twist on The Traitors tonight

Taking Harriet at her word, the group voted her out – and when she revealed she *was* a Faithful, jaws hit the floor.

“Harriet went from best player ever to worst in one episode,” one viewer laughed. Another added: “She literally asked to be banished.” A third summed it up perfectly: “The confidence was unreal – and it completely ruined her game.”

With Harriet gone, fans are now convinced the balance of power has shifted firmly in Rachel’s favour – and that one overconfident move has changed the course of the series.

The Traitors continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

