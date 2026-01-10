The Traitors 2026 fans branded the end of last night’s episode (Friday, January 9) the “best cliffhanger ever”, as a Faithful attemped to strike a deal with the Traitors.

It capped off a topsy-turvy episode, which saw yet another Faithful murdered, but a Traitor banished from the castle.

Fiona was banished (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The Traitors 2026 last night?

Last night’s episode of The Traitors was filled with yet more twists and turns.

After a tense meeting in the turret between Rachel and Fiona following their falling out, players – and viewers – were left saddened as Reece was murdered.

A major twist then took place during the episode’s challenge. Splitting into teams, the players had to guess the answers to various questions about themselves. The winning team would win a major prize – the ability to speak directly to the Traitors.

Rachel, Matthew, Roxy, Farazz, and Harriet won the task. They later learned that of the five of them, Rachel, Matthew, and Harriet would speak to The Traitors.

Later on, at the roundtable, Traitor Fiona’s attempts at branding Rachel a liar backfired, and she was banished.

Matthew spoke to The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Matthew attempts to strike a deal with the Traitors

Later, in a chapel with Traitors Rachel and Stephen hiding inside the confession box, Faithful Matthew took the opportunity to speak to them.

The Irishman asked the duo who they were planning on murdering next, and why.

They revealed that they were going to murder Jessie because she was flying under the radar.

Matthew then asked a question that left both the Traitors and viewers stunned.

He asked the Traitors to turn down the next opportunity to seduce a Faithful and murder Jessie.

“And then the next time you seduce, you can seduce me,” he said.

“So my question is, do we have a deal?”

The episode then ended on the Traitors delivering their answer via letter – but we won’t find out what they said until next week! Argh!

Fans can’t wait for the next episode of The Traitors 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Fans go wild for ‘best cliffhanger ever’

Fans, understandably, went wild as last night’s episode ended.

“Series 4 of The Traitors is TV gold. BLIMEY MATTHEW! Episode 6 had THE most audacious gameplay I’ve ever seen! What an ending! What a cliffhanger! You know what they say. It’s always the quiet ones…in the edit of the early episodes!” one fan tweeted.

“I’m actually gagged at that cliffhanger, I didn’t know Matthew had it in him wtf,” another said.

“Matthew certainly made up his lack of airtime! What a cliffhanger!” a third wrote.

“I didn’t understand how Traitors confessional would be that interesting a cliffhanger but then here comes Matthew,” another added.

“I did not have a Faithful making a deal with the Traitors behind everyone’s backs on my bingo card but I am living for this! One of the best cliffhangers ever,” a fifth gushed.

“MATTHEW??? I only learned his name one episode ago and he gave us the best cliffhanger ever??” another wrote.

We’re not sure we can last until Wednesday to find out what happens!

Read more: Traitors star Matthew’s ‘life imploded’ after ‘accidental’ coming out led to ‘catastrophic’ events

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, January 14th from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think about Matthew’s move on The Traitors? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!