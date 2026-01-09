Traitors viewers were left unhappy after Faithful Reece was murdered at the start of tonight’s (January 9) episode.

Friday’s instalment picked up from the previous night, shortly after Traitor Fiona went on the offensive, openly accusing fellow Traitor Rachel in front of the entire group.

The tense exchange followed Rachel’s revelation that Amanda — who was banished at the round table — had privately told her she was a retired police detective.

Fiona accused Rachel of lying, insisting Amanda had never shared that information with her. “I think you have done this for your own benefit,” Fiona said, adding that she didn’t believe Rachel “for one minute”.

The Traitors picked up from Thursday night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors star Reece becomes the latest contestant murdered

When they later reunited in the turret, Fiona and Rachel confronted each other over the situation. Despite admitting they no longer saw eye to eye as Traitors, the pair — alongside Stephen — still had to agree on a murder that evening.

Acknowledging that many players did not suspect him of being a Traitor, the group ultimately decided to target Reece, who had narrowly avoided elimination several times throughout the series.

The following morning, Reece failed to return to breakfast, confirming the Traitors’ joint decision.

Viewers were quick to react — and many were unimpressed — taking to social media to voice their frustration.

Viewers were unhappy with Reece’s murder (Credit: BBC)

‘Getting rid of Reece makes no sense’

“They killed Reece… omg I hate them,” one viewer wrote on X.

“That was the dumbest murder ever,” another shared.

“It’s depressing they murdered Reece, like damn,” a third commented.

“Poor Reece didn’t catch a break,” said a fourth.

“Justice for Reece,” another viewer added.

“Getting rid of Reece makes no sense. THIS IS The Traitors! Easy mercy killings aren’t what we want. Take risks, take out big players, do the game properly — worst Traitors ever!!” one fan ranted.

Meanwhile, another echoed the frustration, writing: “I’m [bleep]ing fuming they’ve killed Reece off.”

However, in another turn of events, Fiona became the latest contestant banished from the round table.

Read more: Every major mistake the Faithfuls have ignored as Stephen’s days as a Traitor appear numbered

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday January 14, 2026.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.