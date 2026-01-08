The Traitors returned tonight (January 8) with a dramatic episode that ended in Faithful Amanda being voted off at the round table – and, judging by the reaction online, plenty of viewers were more than satisfied with how it played out.

The episode began with a brutal reminder of how ruthless the game has become, as Maz was murdered in plain sight by Traitors Stephen, Rachel and Fiona.

But it was the round table later on that really had everyone talking…

Traitors contestant Amanda voted off

Tensions were high when the round table vote resulted in a deadlock between Reece and Amanda, forcing the group to go back and vote again.

That second vote changed nothing, with both players once again receiving seven votes each. With no way to separate them, the decision was handed over to fate.

Both Amanda and Reece were asked to choose a chest, knowing that only one contained a shield. The player who found it would be safe.

Luck wasn’t on Amanda’s side. Her chest was empty, meaning Reece lived to fight another day.

As she left the game, Amanda revealed she was a Faithful – prompting disappointment among the remaining players that they had once again banished one of their own.

‘This is the best episode ever’

While the Faithfuls inside the castle were left deflated, many viewers at home were far less sympathetic, taking to social media to celebrate Amanda’s exit.

“Amanda is going home, serves her right for picking on Jade from day one,” one user wrote on X.

“Amanda is so bad at #TheTraitorsUK game. She has been fixated with Jade being a Traitor that she missed all the clues and did not look towards anyone else. I wonder how she was as a detective,” another person shared.

“Amanda [bleep]ed herself over. She was too obsessed with Jade in each roundtable & wouldn’t let go of her. Despite no one else targeting her. If she voted Stephen/Reece, she would be still here,” a third remarked.

“THANK GOD AMANDA IS GONE,” a fourth declared.

“Amanda was terrible. Glad she’s gone,” a fifth said.

“Amanda is gone, this is the best episode ever,” a sixth person wrote.

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday January 9, 2026.

