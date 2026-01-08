Traitors fans fume over treatment of Maz as they ‘work out’ why he has been shortlisted for murder again

The Traitors viewers think they may have uncovered a secret feud brewing inside the castle between Fiona and Maz.

Wednesday night’s episode (January 7) finally confirmed Fiona as the Secret Traitor, revealing she had been quietly pulling the strings behind the scenes. And now that fans know the truth, many believe her choices explain a pattern they can’t ignore.

This year’s Secret Traitor twist meant the Traitors weren’t free to murder whoever they liked. Instead, the mystery Traitor controlled the shortlist. And with Fiona exposed, viewers have started joining the dots.

Maz is up for murder again (Credit: BBC)

Maz keeps ending up in danger

Faithful Maz has once again found himself up for murder, and fans are increasingly baffled by how often his name comes up.

In last night’s episode, a challenge determined who would remain on the murder shortlist. Contestants teamed up, with those who were saved then competing to protect their at-risk partner.

When the dust settled, Faithfuls Maz, Sam and Reece, alongside Traitor Stephen, were left facing possible murder. For Maz, it was a familiar and frustrating position.

It’s far from the first time he’s been shortlisted. This latest risk can partly be blamed on his teammate failing to win the challenge. But viewers were quick to point out that Maz was only ever in danger because he’d been placed on the list in the first place.

As a result, fans are growing increasingly protective of him, with many insisting he hasn’t done anything to deserve the constant threat.

Fiona has been choosing the shortlists (Credit: BBC)

Fans know Fiona is behind it all

Taking to X to share their theories, viewers quickly concluded that Fiona may be responsible for Maz repeatedly being put in harm’s way.

One wrote: “For the third time in a row, Maz is up for murder. Now knowing Fiona has put him up twice before, is it inevitable that he is gone?”

Another added: “Maz has no chance. Fiona clearly wants his blood.”

A third commented: “Wait I just realised Fiona being the Secret Traitor means it was her putting Maz on the shortlist every night. Oh my.”

Some fans are already bracing themselves for the worst. “Oh Maz, I think it’s your final night. Fiona is never going to let the opportunity to murder that man face-to-face go. She has been trying to get him out since day one. Absolutely generational one-sided beef,” one wrote.

Another simply asked: “What’s Fiona’s beef with Maz?”

One viewer even speculated there could be an outside connection between them. They said: “I reckon the reason Fiona kept putting Maz up is because he is her husband. Why not? We’re all convinced they’re all connected.”

Fans are defending Maz (Credit: BBC)

Viewers desperate for Maz to survive

Alongside the theories and frustration, there’s a clear wave of support for Maz, with fans pleading for him to be spared.

“Leave Maz alone!” one viewer wrote.

Another asked: “Why are they putting Maz on the murder shortlist every day? He seems like a nice guy!”

“They are being so mean to Maz. I don’t get it,” a third added.

Whether it’s strategy or something more personal, viewers are convinced Fiona’s choices have put Maz firmly in the firing line. But many are hoping he somehow manages to dodge the danger once again.

