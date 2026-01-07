Every possible off-screen connection from The Traitors cast as fans predict ‘huge twist’

The Traitors returns tonight with the identity of the secret Traitor finally set to be revealed, but many viewers are stuck on the potential off-screen connection.

Since the very first episode, fans have been busy dissecting every glance, slip-up and social media post, convinced that several contestants are secretly linked away from the castle. A handful of those connections have already been confirmed, but online speculation suggests there could be far more bubbling under the surface. Even a body language expert has weighed in, hinting that certain players may know each other better than they’re letting on.

So, as anticipation builds for tonight’s episode, here’s a look at every potential off-screen connection that’s got fans talking.

Some fans think everyone is connected (Credit: BBC)

Confirmed off-screen connections

There are already a few connections that have been officially confirmed. Ross and Netty were quickly revealed to have known each other before the show.

Netty chose to tell the group, while Ross later admitted he hadn’t planned on revealing it himself. On Tuesday (January 6), he even took to social media to explain exactly how they knew each other outside the show.

Another confirmed link came with Judy and Roxy. The mother-and-daughter pair attempted to keep their relationship under wraps, but viewers clocked it almost instantly after Roxy accidentally referred to Judy as her mum.

At present, these are the only confirmed off-screen relationships. However, fans believe there are plenty more clues suggesting other contestants have pre-existing links.

The family tree may bring another twist (Credit: BBC)

Could everyone be connected on The Traitors?

Beyond individual pairings, some fans are convinced this year’s cast is linked in one big web – and that it could all lead to a major twist.

On X, one viewer shared a photo of the family tree artwork featured in the show, writing: “I have a theory that everyone is linked somehow. The tree is convincing me even more.”

Another echoed the idea, posting: “I think all the contestants on The Traitors are linked in some way or anything. With the family tree, and the fact there are two confirmed connections already.”

A third agreed: “I agree. There has to be a significance with the family tree art. Maybe there will be a huge twist ahead.”

Ellie and Ross have sparked a frenzy (Credit: BBC)

Are Ross and Ellie in a relationship?

One of the most talked-about rumours surrounds Ross and Ellie. Fans were quick to notice that the pair had posted strikingly similar holiday photos on Instagram at around the same time, despite neither acknowledging any connection.

Things heated up further when an old photo from 2024 resurfaced, showing Ross and Ellie together as part of a group on a team day. In the image, the two are standing side by side, with Ross’s arm around Ellie.

While nothing has been addressed on the show, viewers are convinced there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye – and many are watching closely to see if it’s ever revealed.

Some think Faraaz is in the show with his dad (Credit: BBC)

Could Faraaz and Maz be father and son?

Banished contestant Judy has also hinted that there may be other secret connection still hidden on The Traitors.

She suggested that Faraaz and Maz could be related, revealing that speculation was rife among contestants during filming due to their similarities.

Judy said: “I think there could be more secret connections. There was a lot of speculation when I was in there about Faraaz and Maz. Are they son and dad? We kept thinking that.”

Reece could have a connection too (Credit: BBC)

Amanda and Reece’s body language hints at a connection away from The Traitors

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, believes some relationships may be revealed through behaviour rather than words.

He suggested Amanda and Reece could be related, pointing to their strong rapport and similar mannerisms.

Darren explained: “He has got a very asserted nature and those two seem to have a deep connection and rapport. She’s a cop and they’re both forthright and very direct. They have similar personality traits.

“It could be nephew and auntie, or mother and son. But those two stand out to me in terms of the level of similarity, gestures and forthrightness.”

There could be more connections that we don’t know about (Credit: BBC)

Hugo and Fiona could share a secret connection

Darren also flagged Fiona and Hugo as another possible pairing with an off-screen connection – and not simply because they’re both Welsh.

“I think they are playing a sort of strategy,” he said. “They are very similar in gestures. Before Hugo was banished, he was playing it down, while Fiona was on the offensive.

“I noticed Hugo when Fiona was speaking to him. He adopted a horseshoe smile, which is a reverse upside down smile.

“Sometimes, in certain contexts, this could be a deceptive gesture. He was unconsciously making that gesture. It could be a way to double bluff and throw people off the scene. But a person being accused of being a Traitor would usually go on the offensive.”

Darren also found it “interesting” how Hugo appeared to let Fiona “have her moment”. This suggests that level of respect could hint at a prior relationship.

Whether these theories hold up or not, viewers will be watching every interaction even more closely as The Traitors continues as they are desperate to find another connection.

