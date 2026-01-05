The Traitors fans lose it as photo ‘blows cover’ on Ross and Ellie’s not-so-secret pre-show connection

The Traitors stars Ross and Ellie may not have been strangers after all when they entered Ardross Castle, according to reports, after a resurfaced photo of the pair was shared online.

Speculation has been building since the BBC One series began that the pair already knew each other before filming. Now, that theory appears to have gained traction after a since-deleted image, said to date back to summer 2024, emerged on Reddit and quickly caught fans’ attention.

Did Ross know Netty and Ellie before filming started? (Credit: BBC)

Ross and Ellie pictured together in June 2024

Since series four launched, viewers have questioned whether Ross, 37, and Ellie, 33, were already acquainted, with many pointing out how comfortable they appeared when meeting on the Traitors train for the so-called first time.

The opening episode confirmed Ross had a real-world connection to Netty, who has since been murdered. But attention has now turned to whether Ellie was also part of his pre-show circle.

A Reddit user uncovered a photo from a “team outing” shared in June 2024 by an account named @damospersonaltraining. The image showed Ross standing beside Ellie, with his hand resting on her back.

The caption read: “Team outing with the best personal trainers in London.”

The photo featured Ross, Ellie and seven others at a restaurant called Eco. It has since been deleted, and while Ross still appears connected to the account, Ellie no longer features in any visible grid posts.

Fans react

Viewers were quick to weigh in on the discovery. “Ooooo well done detectives!” one fan wrote, while another predicted: “Things are gonna get interesting!”

Others questioned the timeline. “When was The Traitors filmed? I’m wondering if they met on the show and something blossomed from there,” one asked. Another responded: “It literally says June 2024… it wasn’t filmed a year and a half ago.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Is Ellie hiding two show secrets? (Credit: BBC)

Are Ross and Ellie a couple?

Since filming wrapped, Ross has been spotted commenting on Ellie’s social media posts, fuelling further speculation that their connection extends beyond the show.

Fans also noticed that Ross had liked a LinkedIn post shared by Ellie in July. As Metro reports, Ross commented: “Congratulations! Great work Dr Buckley,” when Ellie announced she had qualified as a chartered psychologist. There are also reports the pair have been on holiday together.

One fan commented: “They could be a couple potentially. I did see Ellie react when Netty recognised Ross.” Another added: “She glances at him when everyone is sitting in a group after Traitors are chosen. It’s just a split second, but it looks like she’s checking his reaction to what’s being said.”

Brits back Ellie as show’s first-ever Secret Traitor

Away from the speculation about her personal life, Ellie is also attracting serious attention within the game itself. Bookmakers report a surge of bets on her being named the show’s Secret Traitor.

Shane Orton of Sports Casting UK exclusively told us: “Ellie’s position at the head of the Secret Traitor market has been driven almost entirely by that confessional moment. Her hesitation, and specifically her reference to not wanting people to think she was the Secret Traitor, immediately stood out. It’s language the Faithfuls shouldn’t be aware of at this stage of The Traitors.

“When a player appears to reference a twist before it’s been openly acknowledged, suspicion naturally follows. That’s why Ellie is at such a short price here. It’s less about her overall gameplay and more about one moment that raised a very specific question, how did she know to frame it that way?”

Ellie is currently 4/6 on to be named the Secret Traitor in Wednesday night’s episode on January 7.

The Traitors returns Wednesday (January 7) at 8pm on BBC One.

