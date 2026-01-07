Traitors bombshell as Secret Traitor finally revealed and fireworks predicted: ‘This is actually insane’

The Traitors fans finally got their answer tonight as the identity of the show’s long-teased Secret Traitor was revealed — and it was Fiona all along.

After days of feverish speculation, wild theories and leaked spoilers, the dramatic reveal finally aired on BBC One tonight (January 7), with Fiona stepping into the Traitors’ turret to join Rachel and Stephen as a fully fledged Traitor.

The moment has been looming ever since Saturday night’s episode (January 3), when Hugo was banished and Claudia Winkleman confirmed the Secret Traitor twist had been successfully completed. Rachel and Stephen were told their reward would be revealed later — and viewers were left waiting a painful four days for answers.

Now, the cloak has been lifted.

Stephen reckons Fiona has played a blinder as the Secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Secret Traitor finally uncloaked

Fiona stunned Rachel and Stephen as she entered the turret and lowered the red hood, confirming she had been hiding in plain sight all along.

“Oh my goodness,” Rachel gasped as the reveal landed.

“That was wonderful, wasn’t it?” Fiona laughed. “Hollywood is beckoning.”

Stephen was equally impressed, admitting: “I can’t believe Fiona is the Secret Traitor. She is playing a very, very good game.”

It’s… Fiona! (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict Traitor chaos

Viewers immediately took to social media, predicting fireworks between the newly formed Traitors trio — especially between Fiona and Rachel.

“This is actually insane because there’s no way Rachel and Fiona are ever going to trust each other,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed: “I just know Rachel will betray the Secret Traitor soon, sorry not sorry.”

A third added: “Rachel couldn’t even hide her disappointment for two minutes that it was Fiona. These Traitors will turn on each other fast.”

Others compared Fiona’s reveal to one of the franchise’s most iconic moments, likening her to Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr.

“Fiona just laughing her way into being a Traitor — she’s the female Alan Carr and I’m obsessed,” one viewer said.

Another added: “She’s got so much natural charisma she can lie, smile and still have everyone eating out of her hand. Iconic behaviour already.”

Fans think Fiona and Rachel could turn on each other fast (Credit: BBC)

What happens next?

At breakfast, Claudia dropped another bombshell — revealing there had been no overnight murder. Instead, a shortlist of players are now at risk.

Amanda, Faraaz, Jack, Jade, James, Maz, Reece, Sam and Stephen are all now vulnerable, following Rachel and Stephen’s secret mission.

And there was no time to breathe as the players headed straight into a roundtable before their next task. That saw Ross banished, and quickly revealing he was a Faithful. Another reveal followed shortly after, with Ellie confessing in the diary room that she and Ross are boyfriend and girlfriend, confirming viewer suspicions.

The Traitors airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

