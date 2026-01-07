Former Traitors stars reveal secret traitors ‘next move’ after identity is revealed

The Traitors viewers are finally about to find out who the secret Traitor really is. But according to former contestants, the reveal could mark the most dangerous point of the game yet.

With the BBC hit returning to its usual schedule tonight, the long-teased twist is about to be exposed. Fans have been poring over every clue in the hope of cracking the mystery ahead of time. But while speculation online has been rife, those who’ve already played the game say the real challenge is only just beginning.

And despite the secret Traitor being a first for the show, previous players insist the pressure and pitfalls are already very familiar.

The player may have a hidden agenda (Credit: BBC)

When will the secret traitor be revealed?

This series has shaken things up by flipping the power dynamic on its head. For the first time, it’s not the Traitors as a group calling all the shots. Instead, one secret Traitor has been operating behind the scenes. And so far, only Claudia knows who it is.

From the opening moments of the game, this mystery player has been quietly pulling the strings. They make decisions and influence who the other Traitors are allowed to murder.

That all changes tonight as the Traitors finally discover who has been hiding behind the red cloak. The audience will find out at the same time.

Some fans think the reveal risks undermining the twist, but plenty are excited to see whether their theories have paid off. However, former contestants have warned that once the secret is out, the real danger begins.

At that point, the secret Traitor has to rely on others not to sacrifice them – and that means playing a very careful game.

The secret traitor will be revealed (Credit: BBC)

Why the secret Traitor needs a ‘game plan’

Speaking to The Sun, former contestants Jake Brown and Charlotte Berman shared what they believe the newly revealed Traitor must do to survive.

Jake suggested that perception will be everything. He said: “For the secret traitor to go all the way, it would benefit them massively if they were already seen as an obvious faithful. The others will believe their passionate round table speeches.”

Charlotte agreed, adding that losing the secrecy could actually put the player at a serious disadvantage.

She explained: “Assuming once they are revealed to the main traitors they play as a regular, then their higher power is gone. They are just as much at risk as the next person.

“They will now be at a significant disadvantage if Rachel and Stephen do decide to band together to oust them. It just depends on who they are and the alliances that might have already formed.”

As the secret Traitor steps out of the shadows, viewers are about to discover the truth once and for all.

