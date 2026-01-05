The Traitors 2026: All the murdered and banished contestants so far and when it is on next

The Traitors has already seen multiple contestants murdered and banished and we are only a few days in – but who has already left the castle?

With loyalties cracking and suspicion everywhere, viewers are already losing track of who has gone and when the next episode is on.

The new series launched last week and fans are hooked on the mind games unfolding inside Ardross Castle.

There’s also been a major twist this year. Host Claudia Winkleman has confirmed a brand new format change, with a Secret Traitor now pulling the strings behind the scenes and quietly steering the course of the game.

Fans cannot wait for the next episode of The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

At the start, three Traitors were openly named and tasked with committing the murders. But alongside them is a hidden fourth player who has been quietly drawing up ‘shortlists’ of potential victims.

Speculation about the Secret Traitor’s identity is already rife, and with the reveal edging closer, tension is running high.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the next episode airs, which nights the show is on, and who’s already been murdered or banished.

The Traitors: Who has been murdered and banished already?

Series four launched with a three-night run starting on New Year’s Day (Thursday January 1, 2026). The opening episode saw 22 new contestants arrive at Ardross Castle and many wanted to be picked as Traitors.

In the end, Claudia selected four. Three were revealed as Rachel, Stephen and Hugo, while the fourth remains unknown as the Secret Traitor.

Although the named Traitors were told a Secret Traitor exists, they were not told who it is. The Secret Traitor, however, has known their identities from the very beginning.

So who has already fallen victim to murder or banishment?

Netty: Murdered in episode 2

Judy: Banished in episode 2

Ben: Murdered in episode 3

Hugo: Banished in episode 3

Hugo’s exit came after the group quickly clocked that he was a Traitor.

Things moved fast and the barrister was visibly stunned when fellow Traitor Stephen wrote his name down. But Stephen seemed more than ready to see him go.

Who will make it all the way to the final? (Credit: BBC)

When is The Traitors on next? What is the schedule?

The start of series four came with a slight schedule shake-up. This was thanks to New Year’s Day falling on a Thursday. As a result, the opening episodes aired across Thursday, Friday and Saturday last week.

From now on, though, it’s back to a more familiar pattern. The next episode airs on Wednesday January 7. This is followed by episodes on Thursday and Friday nights this week.

One thing to watch out for is the time change. Following the success of Celebrity Traitors last year, which aired at 9pm, the BBC has shifted The Traitors earlier.

This week’s episodes all begin at 8pm.

How long is the 2026 series? How many episodes?

This year’s run of The Traitors consists of 12 episodes in total, with all remaining instalments running for one hour each.

Spin-off show Uncloaked will once again follow every episode. Hosted by Ed Gamble, the companion programme briefly appeared on BBC Two last week but has now returned permanently to BBC One.

Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown won last year’s series (Credit: BBC)

When is the final?

The final of The Traitors is expected to air on Friday January 23, 2026. While the BBC has yet to officially confirm the date, this is the most likely slot unless the schedules change.

Last year’s finale aired on Friday January 24, when Faithfuls Jake Brown and Leanne Quigley took home the win.

You can find out what Jake and Leanne spent their winnings on here, along with updates on all previous winners.

With alliances shifting and secrets piling up, the big question remains – who will outplay the rest this time?

