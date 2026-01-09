The Traitors’ Rachel Duffy speaks out while wearing boxing gloves after furious argument with Fiona Hughes

Traitors star Rachel Duffy has broken her silence following her jaw-dropping clash with Fiona Hughes.

Last night’s episode saw tensions explode inside Ardross Castle, with Rachel and Fiona firmly at the heart of the drama.

Viewers could hardly believe what they were watching when Fiona, despite being a fellow Traitor, publicly turned on Rachel in front of the group.

Rachel Duffy has reacted to her on-screen row with Fiona Hughes in The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

The 62-year-old stunned the room by announcing she believed Rachel, 42, was a Traitor.

The explosive scenes followed shortly after Amanda’s banishment from the castle.

Before her exit, Amanda revealed to her close friend Rachel that she had previously worked as a detective for the Met Police.

Rachel later shared this information with the group. She said it was to explain Amanda’s behaviour and to protect her own position in the game.

Fiona, however, was livid. She accused Rachel of inventing the entire story.

The Traitors’ Rachel reacts to Fiona row

Rachel has now spoken out following the episode, which many fans are calling one of the most dramatic moments ever in UK Traitors.

Posting on Instagram, she shared a meme from the moment she, Fiona and Stephen met in the Traitors Turret after the confrontation.

The image captured Rachel furiously side-eyeing Fiona as she removed her hood.

Alongside it, the caption said: “The wait til I get you home face yer ma used to pull.”

Rachel added a purple-faced devil emoji and wrote on her post: “No words needed.”

The mum of three also shared a photo to her Instagram Stories from the gym.

Wearing boxing gloves and standing next to her coach, Rachel captioned it: “Getting rid of some pent up frustration.”

They say a picture tells 1,000 words!

Fiona names Rachel as a Traitor

Viewers were left on edge as the tension in Ardross Castle reached breaking point last night.

Despite being emotional over Amanda’s banishment, Rachel chose to tell the group about her former career in the police.

But Fiona reaction stunned everyone. Reacting angrily, she said in the diary room: “I’m not sure what narrative Rach is pedalling.

“I think Rachel is lying about Amanda, she is gleefully telling people, she is playing a blinder and I don’t believe it.”

She later confronted Rachel in the library, saying: “I’m really suspicious of you.

“I question why she [Amanda] would have told you, knowing all my background. Half my family are coppers and she knew that and she knew I’d worked for the police.”

Fiona again claimed Rachel seemed “gleeful” about the revelation.

Rachel has been boxing to ‘let out her frustration’ (Credit: Instagram/ @Rachel.dufffy)

‘Are you fibbing?’

A stunned Rachel defended herself, replying: “I can’t control what people tell me. She sought me out to tell me and think it’s because she trusted me. You can’t question her judgement thats up to her.”

Fiona then bluntly asked whether Rachel was “fibbing”.

Rachel denied lying and walked away, but the row was far from over.

In the kitchen, Fiona took control of the room and declared: “I believe Rachel is a Traitor and I believe Amanda did not confide in Rachel.”

The room fell silent. Fellow Traitor Stephen Libby quietly but quickly left the room, gobsmacked and shaking.

The episode ended on a tense cliffhanger as the trio reunited in the Traitors’ Turret.

Rachel stared down Fiona as Stephen looked on in disbelief.

Whatever happens next, viewers are well and truly hooked. We cannot WAIT until tonight’s episode!

