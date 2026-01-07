Complaints pour in as The Traitors 2026 embroiled in ‘racism row’ amid claims ‘there is a pattern we can’t ignore’

The Traitors 2026 has become embroiled in a racism and unconscious bias debate following the early exits of Netty and Judy from the castle.

The conversation intensified today (January 7) after A Place in the Sun presenter and former I’m A Celebrity… contestant Scarlette Douglas addressed the issue on Good Morning Britain, speaking to hosts Ranvir Singh, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

Netty was murdered in episode two, while Judy was banished shortly afterwards — making them the first two contestants to leave the competition. They also happen to be women of colour.

Fans have since pointed out what they believe is a recurring pattern across British reality TV, arguing that people of colour are often eliminated early on shows such as The Traitors, I’m A Celebrity… and Strictly Come Dancing.

Complaints over ‘unconscious bias’ on The Traitors

Following Judy and Netty’s departures, viewers took to social media to voice their concerns.

“The unconscious bias is always SO loud. I’m surprised they don’t coach the group on that ahead of filming,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “It’s always ‘I just don’t trust them’ or ‘I’ve got a gut feeling’. That language is doing a lot of work — and it’s disappointing to see it year after year.”

Others argued the issue extends far beyond The Traitors.

“It’s not just this show — it’s British reality TV in general,” one viewer commented. “The same thing happens again and again in the early weeks.”

Many TikTok creators have echoed the sentiment, posting videos analysing unconscious bias and voting behaviour across multiple reality formats.

Scarlette Douglas addresses ‘race row’ on GMB

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Scarlette acknowledged the backlash she expected to face following her appearance on the show.

“No matter what I say, someone will accuse me of playing the race card,” she said. “It’s sad that talking about lived experience still causes that reaction.”

She reflected on her time on I’m A Celebrity…, initially believing her exit was due to being less well-known than other contestants. However, she said repeated examples across multiple shows had changed her perspective.

“There is a pattern we can’t ignore,” she argued. “I’m not saying reality TV is racist — but unconscious bias exists, and we need to talk about it more.”

‘Judy couldn’t win’

Scarlette also highlighted how Judy’s behaviour was interpreted during her short time on The Traitors.

“She was labelled too quiet. Then when she spoke up, she was seen as aggressive,” Scarlette said. “She couldn’t win.”

“At what point can people just be themselves without worrying that everything they do will be used against them?”

Backlash and support

Scarlette’s comments divided viewers, with some dismissing the argument entirely.

“Maybe they deserved to go first,” one commenter wrote. Others argued that eliminations should not be framed around race or gender.

However, many viewers backed Scarlette, agreeing that patterns in early eliminations deserve closer scrutiny.

“It’s not about blaming individuals,” one supporter wrote. “It’s about recognising trends and asking why they keep happening.”

The Traitors 2026 continues tonight (January 7) at 8pm on BBC One.

