The Traitors fans left baffled as contestants Judy and Roxy let slip their secret link – and no one notices

The Traitors series 4 aired on BBC One last night (Thursday, January 1), with 22 new contestants being welcomed to Andross Castle.

The first episode was laden with twists and secrets – as a surprise familial link was revealed…

Roxy has a secret link to another player (Credit: BBC)

Mother-daughter duo in The Traitors

Last night’s episode saw two contestants reveal a secret link – they’re mother and daughter!

The revelation came after the challenge, which saw the contestants drag coffins containing money out of the lake, via rowing boats, and put them in graves on dry land.

After the trial, the contestants debated who they think may be a Traitor. Judy’s name was brought up, which set off alarm bells for Roxy. Why? Because Judy is her mother!

“I don’t know if she’s a Traitor or not. Judy seems lovely, but I’m bound to say that, considering she’s my mum,” she revealed.

However, eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that Roxy actually let slip that Judy is her mum earlier in the show, during the challenge, and NO-ONE NOTICED!

Judy is Roxy’s mum (Credit: BBC)

Roxy’s slip-up

During the challenge, Roxy and Judy were in the same rowing boat.

At one point during the challenge, Roxy called for her teammates to stop rowing – but called Judy “Mum” by accident!

“Stop mum, stop, stop, stop guys,” she shouted. However, none of the other contestants heard the slip-up.

But the viewers did.

“‘Wait. Have I missed something, or is there another secret mother and child in the game?” one viewer tweeted.

“Had to go back and check and OMG way to blow your secret!” another said.

“How nobody else in the boat heard it, I have no idea. They didn’t even catch it on Uncloaked,” a third wrote.

“I thought it was a secret, but Roxy called Judy ‘Mum’ in the challenge?!” another pointed out.

The slip-up happened during the challenge (Credit: BBC)

Body language expert on Roxy and Judy’s connection being revealed

Speaking to Paddy Power Bingo, body language expert Judi James has weighed in on Roxy and Judy’s secret connection, and the fact that it was revealed in just the first episode.

“Along with the lack of smug [Traitors, now there is a secret Traitor pulling the strings], we also got paranoid thanks to the secret mother-daughter reveal. Did it come too early, or were their hands forced when Roxy appeared to call Judy ‘mum’ during their boat exercise?” Judi mused.

“By revealing this ‘secret’ in episode one, the producers have implied there’s more to come and that ‘family tree’ framed pic will fuel this idea.”

Will more connections come out as the series goes on? Is there any truth to the theory that more than just Judy and Roxy know each other? Either way, we can’t wait to find out!

