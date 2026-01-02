The Traitors 2026 viewers uncover a clever method to identify the secret Red Traitor

The Traitors 2026 kicked off last night (Thursday, January 1), with 22 new contestants entering Andross Castle, Scotland, with the hope of winning the £120k grand prize.

However, things took a turn just moments into the show, with Claudia Winkleman unveiling a shocking twist…

Who is the Secret Traitor? (Credit: BBC)

The Secret Traitor on The Traitors 2026

Last night saw the launch of a new series of The Traitors on BBC One. But, just minutes into the show, viewers were left reeling when Claudia Winkleman unveiled a shocking twist.

Speaking directly to the camera whilst holding a red cloak, Claudia said: “Before you take the Traitors Oath, I imagine you’re wondering why this cloak is a different colour.

“I can now reveal you have a special role. You are my Secret Traitor.”

Later in the show, before picking her Traitors, Claudia spoke to the audience again.

“As always, I’m about to pick my Traitors. But I’m going to do something else. I’m also going to pick a Secret Traitor. Nobody will know who that is – not the Traitors, and not even you. It’s naughty, isn’t it?”

As she met with The Traitors in their turret for the first time, Claudia revealed to them that there was a Secret Traitor – and that they would be choosing a shortlist of players to murder every night.

Who did Claudia pick as her secret Traitor? (Credit: BBC)

Fans work out a way of finding out who the Secret Traitor is

However, some fans have seemingly figured out one way to identify the Secret Traitor – their handwriting!

At the end of last night’s episode, Traitors Stephen, Hugo, and Rachel received a list of three names who were on the Secret Traitors murder shortlist. The three names were shown to be written by hand. Fans believe this small clue could help the Traitors figure out who the Secret Traitor is.

“Must try and remember that handwriting like a proper detective would,” one fan tweeted.

“Everyone analysing this handwriting at the round table tomorrow,” another said.

Fans believe the Secret Traitors handwriting could be a big clue (Credit: BBC)

Handwriting to be a big clue?

“Let’s all see who spells Netty’s name wrong at the roundtable,” a third wrote, pointing out at that the Secret Traitor had written Netty’s name wrong.

“Hate that so much power to dictate the game lies in one person’s hands. Study the handwriting! Get them gone ASAP,” another said.

“Guys tomorrow at the round table we will be able to know who the secret traitor is from their handwriting, as we saw it in today’s episode,” a fifth wrote.

“This is a woman’s handwriting. As to who it belongs to…not sure yet…,” another speculated.

Tonight’s episode (Friday, January 2) will see viewers learn who the Traitors decided to murder, as well as our first roundtable. We can’t wait!

Read more: The Traitors’ previous winners and how they spent their winnings from new car to surgery

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 2) from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.