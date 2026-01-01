The Traitors’ previous winners and how they spent their winnings from new car to surgery

The Traitors is back on our screens tonight with the hugely anticipated launch of series 4 – and as Claudia Winkleman returns to Ardross Castle, fans are once again dreaming of a place in the show’s growing hall of fame of winners.

22 brand new contestants are heading into the Scottish Highlands. They’re all hoping to outwit, outlast and outplay their fellow players. With this year’s prize pot able to climb as high as £120,000, the stakes have never felt higher.

But before a new set of Faithfuls and Traitors begin their journey, here’s a look back at all the previous winners of The Traitors. Where they are now, and exactly what they did with their winnings?

Claudia Winkleman welcomes 22 new players to The Traitors tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Who won series 1?

Series 1 aired in late November 2022, coming to a dramatic conclusion just before Christmas. The inaugural run featured 22 contestants and wasted no time throwing in a major twist, when it emerged that players Alex and Tom had dated before entering the castle.

The first ever winners were Faithfuls Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams, who split a prize pot of £101,050 between them.

Aaron was quick to make the most of his new-found profile. After winning the show, he surprised viewers by popping up on Channel 4’s First Dates, before also appearing on Celebrity Mastermind and Love Island USA in 2024.

Series 1 of The Traitors was won by Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams (Credit: BBC)

Talking openly about his share of the money, Aaron later said: “I got to the final and won like £33,000. I ended up giving the money to my mum anyway. Well I gave her the £33,000, and then asked for three grand back ’cause I was skint.”

Hannah has continued working as a comedian since her Traitors success and now also hosts the podcast Ghost Huns with her friend Suzie Preece. She has since revealed that all of her prize money is gone. Speaking in October 2025, she said she used the cash to finally buy a car so she could travel more easily to gigs.

Meryl, who has a form of dwarfism, has completely changed career since appearing on the BBC show. She quit her customer service job to become an influencer, banked part of her winnings for the future, and also paid for forehead reduction surgery, which she has described as life-changing.

The Traitors: Series 2 winner

Harry Clark is the only Traitor to have won the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Series 2 crowned a single winner, with Harry Clark pulling off a masterful Traitor performance to walk away with £95,150. He managed to deceive his fellow Faithfuls right up until the very end.

The former Army helicopter engineer now works as a TV personality and influencer, and released his own book, Harry Clark: Staying Faithful, in September. In it, he reflects on his upbringing, his time in the Army and his sudden rise to fame after the show.

Despite his big win, Harry has revealed he still lives in his childhood bedroom at his parents’ house. Speaking last year, he explained that his dad invested the prize money for him, adding that he has not even seen it sitting in the bank. He has also said he used part of his winnings to help pay off his parents’ debts and cover household bills.

Who won the last series of The Traitors?

shared £94,600 between them.

Leanne, a former soldier, has spoken candidly about how difficult the past two years have been for her family. Her fiancée, Sophie Jones, had been undergoing treatment for breast cancer before the series aired. The couple share twins, Harley and Hudson, who were born via IVF.

Leanne has since revealed that much of her prize money has gone on treating her family to holidays, explaining that after such a tough period, they wanted to focus on making happy memories together.

Jake also planned a getaway after his win, promising to whisk his wife Shannon away. The couple have since enjoyed trips to the Dominican Republic and Florida. Jake now works as an influencer and sports broadcaster, while continuing to play for England Cerebral Palsy Football.

Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown won the third series of The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

When can I watch series 4 of The Traitors?

Series 3, which aired in 2025, saw Faithfuls Jake Brown and Leanne Quigley triumph after successfully outwitting the Traitors. The pair

A brand new chapter begins tonight as The Traitors returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday January 1, 2026. The 65-minute launch episode airs at 8pm and will see viewers meet all of this year’s contestants, while Claudia reveals who she has chosen as her Traitors – and who will begin as Faithfuls.

With past winners setting the bar so high, all eyes will be on Ardross Castle to see who might become the next name etched into Traitors history.

The Traitors starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on New Year’s Day (Thursday January 1, 2026).