Where are the cast of The Traitors season 1 now? From stand-up comedy and soap stints to a First Dates appearance

The Traitors took the UK by storm when it launched back in 2022. The show – which sees 22 contestants try and win up to £120,000 and is hosted by Claudia Winkleman – became an instant hit, with a second season airing tonight (Wednesday, January 3).

Before we meet the next 22 contestants taking part – let’s take a look back at the the cast of series 1 and what they’re doing now…

Hannah, Meryl, and Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Traitors UK winners – Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowksi

The first season of The Traitors saw three contestants win – Hannah, Meryl, and Aaron. Between them, they won £101,050. But what have they done since winning?

Meryl seems to have done what she said she would do with her cut of the prize money – go travelling. She’s also attended a number of glitzy events, including the NTA’s and the BAFTA Scotland ceremony. She also appeared on The Weakest Link Christmas special.

Hannah has also appeared on The Weakest Link – and has gone on to become a full-time comedian. She now hosts a comedy podcast, Ghost Huns.

Aaron, meanwhile, has made an appearance on MasterMind and is set for a stint on First Dates this year too.

Wilf Webster

Traitor Wilf narrowly missed out on walking away with the whole prize pot – however, it’s not been all bad since he left the show.

Despite not winning, Wilf has appeared in a Comic Relief sketch about the Traitors, presented an award at the Soap Awards, and got married!

He is back working as a social worker, despite giving social influencing a go. “‘It’s never guaranteed income all the time. That’s hard, especially with a family,” he said.

Kieran Tompsett

Kieran became a Traitor very late in the series – and was responsible for Hannah, Aaron, and Meryl sussing out that Wilf wasn’t on their side.

He now does speaking engagements as a PTSD UK ambassador. Back in May, he also revealed that he was “in talks” with EastEnders to land a role on the soap, according to the Daily Star.

Amanda was a Traitor (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Lovett

Welsh star Amanda was betrayed by her fellow Traitor, Wilf, meaning she walked away with nothing.

However, Amanda’s TV appearances didn’t end there. Last month, she appeared in Homes Under The Hammer.

“I’ve just had the best year, I’ve met so many fabulous people, and I’ve done some TV work. I just spent all my summer at Pride events I was asked to go to, so it’s been fantastic. It’s absolutely been brilliant,” she said on Morning Live in November.

Maddy Smedley

Actress Maddie was convinced Will was a Traitor but never managed to prove it.

Since leaving the show, Maddie’s career has gone from strength to strength. She has landed roles in both Hollyoaks and Big Boys.

She also became a mum for the first time in September, giving birth to a little girl, Shelby Rae.

Andrea Addison

Andrea was the oldest contestant on the show at 72. She hasn’t posted much on social media since the show – however, she enjoyed a reunion with the cast back in November.

Fay Greaves

Head of School Welfare, Fay, is now the host of a podcast, The Uncut Show. She is also an ambassador for the NSPCC and Ripple Suicide Prevention.

Theo Mayne

Since his stint on the show, Theo has become an influencer, judging by his Instagram, having done several brand deals.

He appeared on BBC Breakfast recently alongside Hannah too.

Amos has been on TV a number of times (Credit: Channel 5)

Amos

Doctor Amos has made a number of TV appearances since leaving the show.

As well as making an appearance on the Jeremy Vine Show, he has also appeared on Morning Live too.

Last year, he made history when he became the youngest first-team doctor in the Premier League, after joining Luton Town FC.

Alex Gray and Tom Elderfield

Alex and Tom hid their relationship from their fellow contestants initially – however, things quickly went to pot for the actor and her magician boyfriend. Tom was the first to go, and a few days later, Alex followed him out of the castle.

Judging by their Instagrams, they’re still together. Alex has continued with her presenting and acting, whilst magician Tom is available for bookings.

Rayan Rachedi

Rayan doesn’t appear to have social media. However, he did enjoy a reunion with the cast at the Survivor launch party back in October.

The then 21-year-old was the first Traitor to leave the game (Credit: BBC)

Alyssa Chan

Alyssa doesn’t appear to have made any other TV appearances since her time on The Traitors. However, she has enjoyed a lot of travelling, jetting off to Indonesia and Spain since. She also graduated from Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh earlier this year.

She too reunited with the cast at the Survivor launch night in October.

Matt Harris

BMX athlete Matt – who fell for Alex before learning of her deception – is now living in Switzerland. A cursory glance at his Instagram shows plenty of cycling and skiing is taking place for him at the moment.

He has enjoyed a couple of reunions with the cast, such as at the 2:22: A Ghost Story premiere and a night on the Six Musical red carpet in London.

John MacManus

John was an early casualty on the show. He recently played a clown in CBBC show Lagging.

Ivan Brett

Author Ivan hasn’t posted on social media much recently. He did take part in the London Marathon earlier this year, raising £1.2k for the Samaritans in the process.

Imran held a very impressive record, being the youngest Ph.D. in astrophysics in the world. However, it wasn’t enough to outsmart the Traitors. He hasn’t posted on social media in a while but is now working as an Artificial Intelligence Engineer. Impressive!

Police officer Claire was murdered second (Credit: BBC)

Claire Barrett

Claire was the second contestant to be murdered by the Traitors. She doesn’t appear to have done any TV work since then.

She got engaged a couple of weeks ago – taking to Instagram to share the happy news with her 32.3k followers.

Claire also sat down for an interview with winner Meryl back in January on YouTube.

Nicky Wilding

Nicky was the first contestant to be banished from the castle. Since then, she has continued to document her journey to get a bionic arm, regularly posting workout videos.

The 23-year-old was first out (Credit: BBC)

Aisha was the first contestant to leave the castle after she was murdered by the Traitors. She doesn’t appear to have social media, and doesn’t seem to have made any further TV appearances since.

The Traitors season 2 airs tonight (Wednesday, January 3) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

