First look as Maura Higgins issues threat to co-stars as she joins new series of The Traitors

Maura Higgins has made her fierce debut in the upcoming season of The Traitors US, and fans are already bracing for drama after the star issued a cheeky on-camera warning to her fellow contestants.

The Love Island alum was officially announced earlier this year as part of the star-studded cast for the Peacock reality hit’s fourth season.

She filmed the hit competition show in a remote Scottish castle alongside big names such as Real Housewives legends Lisa Rinna and Caroline Stanbury.

Maura Higgins appears in trailer for The Traitors US

In the dramatic new trailer, Maura Higgins turned heads in a high-neck, black PVC one-piece with cape detailing, her hair slicked into a bun and her makeup immaculately done.

“If someone comes for me at the roundtable, God love them,” she warned in the short clip.

The series is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming. It is set to stream on BBC iPlayer in the New Year, with an official release date still to be announced.

Cumming has promised the most chaotic season yet, and fans think Maura might be the reason why.

Speculation is already swirling that she may go all the way, with online sleuths pointing to her recent career move: signing with Hollywood powerhouse Creative Artists Agency (CAA), home to A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga and Meryl Streep.

“Absolutely massive agency,” one fan noted online. “Maybe some advance planning for when The Traitors airs.” Another added: “Wow, good for her. I wonder if it means she plays a major role in the new season.”

One theory even went as far as saying: “I reckon it’s because she wins the show.”

‘It’s utter carnage’

Maura herself teased the drama of the series during a chat with The Playlist.

“There is chaos, and it’s brutal,” she said. “About halfway through, there’s a scene that is the greatest moment in Traitors’ history. It’s utter carnage and just mad.”

The Irish star admitted she nearly forgot she even did the show, saying: “It feels so long ago. I can’t obviously say much about it. It was an experience.”

Despite being tight-lipped on details, she promised fans one thing: “It’s going to be a very, very, very good season.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Maura made headlines when footage emerged of her I’m A Celeb campmate – McFly star Danny Jones – appearing to kiss her at a BRITs afterparty.

The viral moment caused a media storm, leading Danny to publicly apologise to his wife, Georgia Horsley and their son, Cooper. Maura, for her part, has stayed silent on the matter.

