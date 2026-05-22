Jessie J inundated with support as she shares cancer update: ‘I sobbed for hours’

Jessie J has shared a cancer update with her followers, 11 months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 38-year-old Price Tag singer was told she had cancer in June 2025. She underwent a mastectomy and follow-up surgery, but was told doctors had caught the cancer early.

Now Jessie, who is mum to three-year-old son Sky, has given fans an update. And, happily, it’s very good news…

Jessie J revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer last June (Credit: Splash News)

Emotional Jessie J shares cancer update

In a video she shared with her followers, the singer revealed she was back in hospital for an MRI.

Speaking in the video, she said: “So I’m back for my yearly check-up, I’m actually [bleep]ing myself, I’m not gonna lie.

“They told me there was no contrast, but I think there is based on this,” she said, pointing to the cannula in her arm and referencing dye doctors use to check for signs of cancer within the body.

Jessie shared a video of herself in hospital with a cannula in her arm (Credit: Instagram)

Jessie shared more about the scan as she added: “Gotta go in for my MRI, pretend I’m not claustrophobic. If you haven’t had a breast MRI, you have to lay on your front, put your arms in the air like Superman.

“I might have to have a bigger bucket this time, for this big old boob,” she said. “But fingers crossed, all good, positive vibes, don’t worry about a thing.”

She then updated fans on the results of the scan in her caption: Writing in caps, she declared: “Results are in and I am cancer free!” She added: “I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

‘Wonderful news’

Famous friends and Jessie’s fans were thrilled over the singer’s update.

Andrea McLean told Jessie: “Ohhh this is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” Kimberley Walsh added: “Amazing news.” Rita Ora shared: “What a joy.” Gaby Roslin added: “Absolutely wonderful news.”

Meanwhile, one of Jessie’s fans commented: “The strength you have shown over the past year especially sharing all of this so publicly is just incredible. You are a force to be reckoned with and we’re all so proud of you, you did it.”

Read more: Jessie J forced to axe concerts following cancer diagnosis

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