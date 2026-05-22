Jessie J in hospital and on the red carpet
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Jessie J inundated with support as she shares cancer update: ‘I sobbed for hours’

The Price Tag singer was diagnosed with breast cancer last June

By Nancy Brown

Jessie J has shared a cancer update with her followers, 11 months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 38-year-old Price Tag singer was told she had cancer in June 2025. She underwent a mastectomy and follow-up surgery, but was told doctors had caught the cancer early.

Now Jessie, who is mum to three-year-old son Sky, has given fans an update. And, happily, it’s very good news…

Jessie J wearing a suit on the Baftas red carpet
Jessie J revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer last June (Credit: Splash News)

Emotional Jessie J shares cancer update

In a video she shared with her followers, the singer revealed she was back in hospital for an MRI.

Speaking in the video, she said: “So I’m back for my yearly check-up, I’m actually [bleep]ing myself, I’m not gonna lie.

“They told me there was no contrast, but I think there is based on this,” she said, pointing to the cannula in her arm and referencing dye doctors use to check for signs of cancer within the body.

Jessie J in hospital
Jessie shared a video of herself in hospital with a cannula in her arm (Credit: Instagram)

Jessie shared more about the scan as she added: “Gotta go in for my MRI, pretend I’m not claustrophobic. If you haven’t had a breast MRI, you have to lay on your front, put your arms in the air like Superman.

“I might have to have a bigger bucket this time, for this big old boob,” she said. “But fingers crossed, all good, positive vibes, don’t worry about a thing.”

She then updated fans on the results of the scan in her caption: Writing in caps, she declared: “Results are in and I am cancer free!” She added: “I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year.”

 

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A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

‘Wonderful news’

Famous friends and Jessie’s fans were thrilled over the singer’s update.

Andrea McLean told Jessie: “Ohhh this is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” Kimberley Walsh added: “Amazing news.” Rita Ora shared: “What a joy.” Gaby Roslin added: “Absolutely wonderful news.”

Meanwhile, one of Jessie’s fans commented: “The strength you have shown over the past year especially sharing all of this so publicly is just incredible. You are a force to be reckoned with and we’re all so proud of you, you did it.”

Read more: Jessie J forced to axe concerts following cancer diagnosis

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Nancy Brown
Editor

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