James Nesbitt admits ‘it could finish my career’ as he addresses fears over Celebrity Traitors series 2 appearance

James Nesbitt has revealed he’s been invited onto The Celebrity Traitors, but has firmly said no.

The 60-year-old actor, who is starring in Netflix’s Run Away, admitted the BBC asked him to join the second series of the hit show.

The offer came after the huge success of the first run, which was won by Alan Carr.

James Nesbitt, pictured with Run Away co-star Minnie Driver, has refused to be in The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: Netflix)

At its height, The Celebrity Traitors attracted an impressive 13 million viewers per episode.

But despite the numbers, James decided to swerve the new series, due later this year.

James Nesbitt on Celebrity Traitors

James opened up about rejecting The Celebrity Traitors on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

The actor, who plays troubled dad James Greene in Netflix’s Run Away, admitted the show unnerved him.

Speaking on air, James explained: “When I was asked, because I was in at the BBC, I went, ‘Oh, sounds amazing’. Then I spoke to my agent and he said no.”

He continued: “I just thought, ‘How do I follow that?’ It was so brilliant.”

James also told Chris Evans he worried his acting background could work against him.

“That unquestionably crossed my mind,” he said. “The first thing I thought was, ‘That could finish my career. He’s rubbish’.”

Alan Carr won series 1 (Credit: BBC)

When is the next series of The Celebrity Traitors?

The BBC confirmed in November 2025 that The Celebrity Traitors will return for series two.

The announcement followed the huge success of the first celebrity edition.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, the BBC’s head of entertainment, said the show had “truly captivated the nation”. She added: “In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game.”

The BBC has yet to confirm an exact start date for the new series.

However, it is expected to land on screens in the autumn. Series one aired from October 8, 2025, until November 6, 2025.

The first series of The Celebrity Traitors was a roaring success (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors 2026 line-up

Speculation is already building over who could appear in series two.

According to betting experts OLBG, Bob Mortimer is the early favourite. His odds stand at 2/1.

Other names linked include The Masked Singer’s Davina McCall, Louis Theroux and Daisy May Cooper.

For now, casting details remain under wraps.

Only time will tell who heads to Ardross Castle later this year.

