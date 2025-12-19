From Lily Allen to Davina McCall – all the names in the frame to appear on Celebrity Traitors season 2

The Celebrity Traitors was such a smash hit this year, it’s little surprise that BBC One bosses are looking to replicate its success in 2026.

As well as its much-loved civilian version, executives at the Beeb have planned another showbiz edition of The Traitors for next winter.

But who will follow in the footsteps of winner Alan Carr, Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross to the Scottish Highlands? Which celebrities are born Traitors – and could a new set of showbiz faithfuls fare better than 2025’s abysmal efforts?

Here are the list of stars reportedly being considered by execs, and the likelihood we’ll see them join Claudia Winkleman in the castle…

Bob Mortimer is a hot favourite (Credit: ITV)

Who will star in The Celebrity Traitors season 2?

While nothing has been officially confirmed, names are starting to be thrown into the mix.

According to entertainment betting experts OLBG, comedian Bob Mortimer is the red hot favourite to spending his summer in Scotland at 2/1 odds.

The cheeky comedian, 66, is known for his cerebral humour, frequently appearing on Would I Lie to You? and alongside Paul Whitehouse in Whitehouse and Mortimer: Gone Fishing. He’s previously said doing the Celebrity Traitors isn’t on his bingo card, but time will tell…

Slightly behind is Amelia Dimoldenberg on 3/1. Famous for her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, the 31 year old has since hosted behind-the-scenes interviews on red carpets.

Davina McCall is also a popular choice (Credit: ITV)

Jake Ashton, Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG, commented: “The show’s format is perfect for mischief-makers like Bob Mortimer. But someone like Amelia Dimoldenberg, quiet but observant, could play a clever game.”

Elsewhere, Brummie comedian Joe Lycett is a contender with 5/1 odds, and would likely stir up trouble with his jocular ways. Podcaster and Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks is also being offered at 5/1 odds. Known for his straight-talking, Pete may be a strong leader when it comes to tricky roundtables.

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall has 6/1 odds of joining the series; with a good knack of interviewing difficult subjects, the 58-year-old presenter may be able to get Traitors to crack under pressure. Joining her on 6/1 is popular radio host Greg James, whose cheeky chappy persona may be the perfect cover for a devious Traitor.

Celebrity Traitors: cast theories and odds

Singers Lily Allen and Olly Alexander both boast a 6/1 likelihood of taking part. While better known for their crooning, both have acting and theatre experience. Lily, 40, is famously blunt so could provide some of the series’s most jaw-dropping moments. Meanwhile, Olly’s charm may allow him to form alliances – or be the perfect subterfuge for deception.

Fresh from new album success, Lily Allen is in with a shot (Credit: YouTube)

BBC executives may want to take a leaf out of Joe Marler’s ‘Big Dog’ theory from this year. Oxford graduate and documentary maker Louis Theroux has 6/1 odds, and could be season two’s answer to Stephen Fry thanks to his ‘national treasure’ status. On the other hand, QI host Sandi Toksvig, also on 6/1 odds, is Louis’s perfect foil. Similarly intelligent and well-loved, could the 67 year old lead a group of Traitors to victory?

In a similar vein, Victoria Coren Mitchell has been thrown into the mix. Again at 6/1 odds, the 53 year old fronts Only Connect, and may be able to confidently spot unlikely links between Traitors.

Zoella is a rogue suggestion, though the famous YouTuber could prove popular with audiences. With younger brother Joe Sugg now a cornerstone of BBC programming, would the 35 year old be willing to follow in his footsteps?

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is an outsider at 7/1 odds. Never afraid to bring some drama – or some cattiness – while scoring celebrities on the dancefloor, could he be equally as savage at the roundtable?

Who else could feature in The Celebrity Traitors?

Other names that have been suggested include comedienne and writer Ruth Jones, EastEnders hard-nut Danny Dyer and Mike Tindall.

Daisy May Cooper was previously rumoured to join (Credit: ITV / Loose Women / Youtube)

Elsewhere, siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper could feature. The This Country stars were reportedly meant to feature in this year’s series. However, they were forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

An insider claimed: “Daisy May and Charlie were so excited about taking part but once the demands of the show became clear Daisy had to sadly accept it would be tough as a mum-of-three.

“The Traitors cast has to be completely off grid and can’t be on FaceTime every night, or nipping to see their children on a day off filming. Everyone tried to make it work but Daisy obviously has to put her family first.”

Could the pair make arrangements to join this year?

Who won The Celebrity Traitors season 1?

Despite claiming he was going to be “worse than Linda”, Alan Carr romped to victory.

The funnyman got to take the entire £87,000 prize pot for charity as a Traitor.

In a shocking finale, he admitted to Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga that he had been deceiving them the entire time and that it had been “tearing him apart”.

The Celebrity Traitors was final attracted 15 million consolidated viewers.

Read more: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share adorable first look at baby boy’s face in 4D scan

Who would you like to see on The Celebrity Traitors? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!