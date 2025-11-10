Celebrity Traitors confirmed for season 2 as fans share concerns over star-studded line-up

Celebrity Traitors season 2 is officially happening, the BBC has confirmed today (November 10). But viewers are concerned over how the BBC can ever top the first line-up.

The first-ever series wrapped last week and saw Alan Carr emerge triumphant as a Traitor, pulling the wool over the Faithfuls’ eyes and scooping the jackpot for his charity.

Now, the BBC has confirmed that, next year, we will get to watch another batch of celebrities take to Claudia Winkleman’s Scottish Highlands castle to play the cunning game of deception.

The BBC has confirmed Claudia Winkleman will host season 2 of Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors will return for season 2

In a statement, it shared that Claudia Winkleman will host season 2 of Celebrity Traitors in 2026.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as The Celebrity Traitors has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn.

“In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first.

“Plus with Uncloaked returning, there is plenty to celebrate.”

Hayley Valentine, Director BBC Scotland added: “The Traitors is an immense TV success story and it’s fantastic to have multiple versions of it filmed in Scotland. We welcome and celebrate it.

And, following reports of a huge £22m boost to Scotland’s economy thanks to the show, she added: “This report highlights the many ways that Scotland is seeing a direct economic benefit from The Traitors filming here. Working together with our partners, we will use this success to promote sustainable growth within Scotland’s creative industry.”

Viewers have already been speculating over who we could see on the line-up (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Fans of the show have already started to compile their wish lists for season 2 of Celebrity Traitors.

“The Celebrity Traitors: Season 2 has officially been announced! Who do you want to see in it? I’ll start: Bob Mortimer,” said one.

Others said that it’ll be tough for the casting team to top this year’s line-up. “Hard task for the casting team,” said one. “Not sure how they’ll ever beat that first batch of celebs,” said another. “Surely no one can play this better than Alan Carr,” said a third.

Bookies have also been speculating on who they think will make the shortlist for the 2026 show, with Gavin & Stacey creator Ruth Jones among those tipped to appear.

