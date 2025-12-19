Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share adorable first look at baby boy’s face in 4D scan: ‘He’s got your nose!’

Pregnant Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have delighted fans after sharing a 4D scan of their baby.

The Strictly pro announced in September that she was expecting her first child, a boy, with content creator Joe. Since then, the pair have been keeping fans updated on their pregnancy journey.

And this week, Dianne and Joe – who started dating in 2018 – headed for a 4D scan of their bundle of joy.

The pair gave fans a look inside their 4D scan (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have 4D scan of baby

In a recent YouTube video on Joe’s account, Joe brought viewers along to his and Dianne’s 4D scan of their unborn baby.

His little face! Oh my gosh he’s so cute.

“So all those whooshing noises are him moving,” said the midwife, as she scanned Dianne’s stomach with the technology. Strictly star Dianne said: “I can feel him!” as Joe quipped: “Baby keep still!”

Joe then filmed his unborn baby’s face as he popped up on the screen. An emotional Joe proclaimed: “Aww, so cute!” Dianne said: “His little face! Oh my gosh, he’s so cute.”

Joe added: “The cutest little nose,” before he turned the camera around to show him overcome with emotion, as tears welled up in his eyes.

The soon-to-be parents were gushing over their son’s face (Credit: YouTube)

‘Isn’t he so cute?!’

A stunned Joe mused: “It’s amazing that your body has made, like created bones inside it.” After the scan, Joe and Dianne headed to the waiting room. Looking at the photo of their unborn baby Dianne said: “Isn’t he so cute?!”

Joe then updated fans and said: “So his foot is basically up next to his head which I’m sure is fine.”

Dianne said: “Everyone would presume it’s from me, because I’m a dancer, but I think your [Joe] flexibility of leg to head,” as Joe replied: “Yeah I’ve got good flexibility.”

Joe then told Dianne: “I can safely say he’s got your nose.” Dianne agreed: “He’s definitely got my nose!”

The scan video left fans delighted (Credit: BBC)

Fans left gushing over baby update

As expected, Dianne and Joe’s loyal legion of fans were left swooning by the baby scan video.

In the YouTube comments section, one person said: “Seeing your little boys face was so precious. He totally has Diane’s nose but definitely looks like you Joe!”

A second chimed in: “Well that is a little baby Dianne if I ever did see it! He’s a very cute little thing already!”

A third then said: “He looks like Dianne already bless him.” Another fan wrote: “Thank you so much for sharing a clip of the scan, it’s so appreciated, he’s absolutely gorgeous, the cutest little face, I can see Dianne’s nose and your mouth.”

Someone else chimed in: “Deffo Dianne’s nose and he looks the double of you Joe. Thank you for letting us see your little baby boy and you made me emotional too.”

