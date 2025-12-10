Inside Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s nursery as fans convinced they’ve worked out baby’s name

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell delighted fans back in September when they announced they were expecting a baby boy.

And, as the arrival of the little one draws closer, the duo are in deep preparation mode.

On a December 1 vlog, Joe surprised Dianne with the work he’d been doing in the nursery. “So cute,” she gasped, before walking around the room to take it all in. While unfinished, the nursery was adorned with a naturalistic colour scheme including green, cream, white and brown.

Then, in a December 9 vlog, Joe gave viewers an official tour of their nursery, quipping that it’s his “worst-kept secret” ever.

Dianne’s all ready for those sleepless nights (Credit: YouTube)

Inside Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s nursery

The walls of their son’s nursery are covered with gorgeous duck-print wallpaper, accompanied by earthy green panelling that Joe painted himself.

A natural-looking wooden cot is the centrepiece of the room — and will likely remain so for years to come, as Dianne revealed it can be turned into a bed once their baby boy outgrows it.

The baby boy has some cute clothes all ready for his arrival (Credit: YouTube)

Lying in the crib along with some pre-picked baby clothes is Rupert the bear, a teddy bear that Joe himself had as a child.

Matching the cot is a similarly designed changing station that doubles as a chest of drawers, while a white wardrobe sits parallel to the crib – already filled with neatly-folded clothes and blankets.

A toy dog is also perched on the changing station.

The pair are organised ahead of the baby’s birth (Credit: YouTube)

Opposite the wardrobe is a sunflower-themed playmat with a small mobile — which Dianne couldn’t resist giving a go as she lay on the floor. Although, in an awkward moment, she couldn’t quite get up on her own!

Elsewhere, tucked in the corner is a mustard chair and a matching footstool. However, upon testing out the chair, Dianne was unconvinced due to the lack of back support.

Joe and his mum did the wallpapering themselves (Credit: YouTube/Joe Sugg)

Other additions include a chair-side table gifted by Joe’s YouTube sister Zoella topped with a wooden Pinocchio puppet, and a small shelf already stacked with children’s books.

However, the most impressive part of the room is the twinkling green star-style lights. They not only make the room even cosier, but also help to cement the colour scheme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

Fans speculate on baby’s name

After watching the vlog, fans were left convinced that they’ve worked out the baby’s name. As they relaxed in bed, Dianne gave a ‘clue’ to the baby’s name, simply saying “snow”. Meanwhile, Joe gave users a glimpse of his Beavis and Butthead T-shirt, saying that this was a second clue.

In the comments of a TikTok clip of this part of the vlog, fans deduced from Dianne’s clue that the name was something wintery. Jack was a very popular choice, with one commenter arguing that it’s inspired by Jack Frost. “Definitely Jack!” said one. “No doubt they will call him Jack,” another commented.

Another recurring name was Sully or Sullivan. “I am so sure it’s Sullivan!!!” another fan declared. “I think Dianne is referring to the yeti from Monsters Inc, which is quite niche, which is why Joe was confused.”

Continuing the theme, commenters also landed on the name Winter. “They said something about they’ve heard it as a surname before,” a third wrote. So I’m going to say Winter.”

While less people engaged with Joe’s clue, a fourth fan theorised a name that incorporated both.

“Probably too far-fetched, but Beavis and Butthead is set in a fictional place called Highland,” they pointed out. “Scottish Highlands are snowy, and Highland/Hyland is more commonly a surname than a first name.”

Joe and Dianne revealed they had decided on the baby name a long time ago. So, it remains to be seen if these fans were way off the mark or entirely correct!

Read More: Dad-to-be Joe Sugg’s heartbreaking confession about condition that took over his life: ‘I was so scared’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!