Dianne Buswell and Joe Suggs’ baby name ‘revealed’ as Strictly star declares ‘I like that!’

Joe Sugg has pitched several baby names to Dianne Buswell ahead of their first child’s arrival next year, and they all had a very surprising link that left the Strictly pro stunned.

The couple delighted fans earlier this autumn by sharing their baby news in an adorable video on social media.

YouTuber Joe and Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne stood behind a wooden easel, painting together as Elton John’s song Tiny Dancer played in the background.

They built suspense before turning the canvas around to reveal their artwork… two stick figures representing themselves, with a smaller one in the middle holding their hands, symbolising their growing family.

Joe captioned the post: “Our little baby boy [heart emoji]. We cannot wait to meet you.”

Joe and Dianne are having a baby boy (Credit: ITV)

Joe’s baby name ideas

At the start of an Instagram clip shared by Joe this week, he revealed that Dianne had never seen any of the Lord of the Rings films. So naturally he took the opportunity to test out a few baby name ideas from the J.R.R. Tolkien franchise, without telling her where they were actually from.

He began with Sam (short for Samwise) and Arri (inspired by Aragorn), referring to the monikers as “forest-y names”.

Next came Theo (short for Theoden), followed by Gimli. When Joe suggested Smeagol, Dianne, who can be heard reacting and considering each suggestion in the background, misheard it as “Seagull”. She said no to Legolas, too.

Joe, who is clearly a fan, rattled through several more names before Dianne landed on one she actually liked: Faramir. Joe was in shock and chuckled. “They’re Lord of the Rings names,” he finally confessed.

Dianne laughed: “I don’t know any Lord of the Rings names!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

She reiterated how much she likes Faramir as a name, especially when said in Joe’s English accent.

The couple’s fans thought the prank was hilarious.

“Have a shortlist and wait until your beautiful little bundle of love is here as sometimes you look at them and know what suits them,” one Instagram user gushed.

“Looking forward to meeting baby Gandalf,” someone else quipped.

“How has she never heard of Frodo or Gandalf, even if you haven’t watched LOTR! For sure, I thought the penny was going to drop at that moment,” added a third commenter.

This week’s Strictly

Dianne and partner Stefan Dennis sadly won’t be dancing on this week’s show. They’ll miss out on Movie Week after Stefan fell ill.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.