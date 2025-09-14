Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell has announced her pregnancy, sharing the news in a sweet reveal with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The pair met when they competed together on the BBC dance series back in 2018, and have gone from strength to strength since.

Now, however, they’ve revealed that they’re starting a family. But what will it mean for Dianne’s involvement in the 2025 series of the dance show, that’s due to start on September 20.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have announced they’re having a baby (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg announce pregnancy news

Posting in a joint announcement on Instagram this afternoon (September 14), Joe and Dianne shared their joyous news.

Set to the tune of Sir Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, the video clip showed the pair painting a portrait. As they turned it round, the painting showed stick figures of Dianne and Joe holding hands with a child. Dianne then cupped her belly, before doting Joe showered her with kisses.

They also revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The post was captioned: “Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

Strictly pals react

Dianne’s Strictly bestie Amy Dowden was among the first to comment. She said: “Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical. Auntie Ames can’t wait xxxx.”

Shirley Ballas said: “Ahhhh congratulations to you both @diannebuswell @joe_sugg. Such beautiful news.”

Nancy Xu shared: “YEAHHHHH!!!!THIS IS THE BEST NEWS !!!! I CAN’T WAIT TO MEET HIM.”

The official Strictly account also posted and said: “So happy for you both! Huge congratulations from the whole Strictly family.”

Johannes Radebe posted: “Congratulations darling, wonderful news.” Gorka Marquez shared: “Oh this is the best news!!! BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH.”

And Vito Coppola declared: “THIS IS BELLISSIMOOOOO. The First Strictly Baby. Cannot wait to meet him and I promise to be the best crazy Italian uncle. Congratulation guuuuuuuys I am so so soooo happy for you.”

Strictly winner Dianne Buswell’s pregnancy has cast doubt on her 2025 participation (Credit: BBC)

Will Dianne Buswell still have a celeb partner for 2025?

Dianne announced her pregnancy days before the pre-recorded Strictly 2025 launch show airs. It’s due to air on Saturday night (September 20).

Back in April, Dianne was announced as part of the Strictly 2025 professional dancer line-up. And, according to leaked pairings online, Dianne has been paired with a celebrity.

However, following her pregnancy reveal, it’s unclear if Dianne will still take part in the upcoming series in the same capacity.

One fan asked: “Is Dianne still going to doing #strictly now that it’s announced she’s pregnant? I’m so happy for them!!” Another added: “With Dianne having a baby, surely that means she’ll be ruled out from a partner this series?!”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment. Neither the BBC or Dianne have made an updated statement yet about her involvement in the 2025 series.

Dianne won the last series of the show, in 2024, with comic Chris McCausland.

Read more: Strictly star admits he cheated on his wife weeks after getting married

So what do you think of our story? Tell us in our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.