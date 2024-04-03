Strictly stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have stunned fans by announcing the arrival of an adorable new family member.

The pair have been together since they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, finishing as runners-up.

And although babies are not on the cards just yet, YouTuber Joe shocked fans with a post including an adorable dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

Joe Sugg welcomes puppy Chudley as fans ‘confused’

Sharing a round-up of his Bank Holiday Weekend, Joe shared the “new family arrival” with his 6.8million Instagram followers.

The 32-year-old vlogger wore a white vest and blue jeans in the upload, which saw him holding the chocolate labrador.

Dianne, 34, also, shared a snap of the pup playing with a ball with her own one million followers.

No way I was literally watching your vlog about how you’ll never get a dog and I see this.

Fans were shocked to see Joe posing with the dog as he has previously said the pair would never get one.

One follower wrote: “No way I was literally watching your vlog about how you’ll never get a dog and I see this. Is it actually yours or doggy sitting?”

“We need more info,” said another. “Awwwwww the puppy is adorable!” said a third.

However, it soon became clear that the dog is indeed not Joe and Dianne’s, and actually belongs to Joe’s mum.

A fan cleared up the confusion, writing: “This is Chudley, Tracey’s new puppy.”

Another said: “I was watching that vlog saying he’ll never get one and then saw this and I got confused, felt like a weird coincidence.”

Joe and Dianne met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

WhymJoe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will ‘never’ get dog

In one of his vlogs in August 2023, Joe filmed himself on a walk with his sister, fellow vlogger Zoella.

As he steps in some dog poo, Joe films himself retching, and says: “This is why I can’t have a dog. I’m not destined to have a dog, that’s why I couldn’t have a dog. My feet are like magnets to it.”

Zoe was also on hand to welcome the new arrival to the family, with a tribute on her own Instagram page.

She wrote: “She’s got a new puppy! Little Chudley joined the family and he is adorable.”

“That puppy smell,” she then added alongside an emoji with heart eyes.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell admits she and Joe Sugg want children ‘one day’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE