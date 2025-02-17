The upcoming first series of Celebrity Traitors is reportedly already in a crisis after two contestants have ‘pulled out’ weeks before filming.

The Traitors, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, is set to debut a celebrity edition later this year. However, with filming taking place in April, headlines have suggested that actors Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie have already waved goodbye to the show.

Daisy May Cooper and brother Charlie have ‘pulled out’ of Celebrity Traitors (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper ‘pull out’ of Celebrity Traitors

While the official line-up is yet to be announced, The Sun has claimed that siblings Daisy and Charlie originally signed up. However, according to an inside source, they won’t be competing on the BBC show any longer.

“Daisy May and Charlie were so excited about taking part but once the demands of the show became clear Daisy had to sadly accept it would be tough as a mum-of-three,” a source told the newspaper.

“The Traitors cast has to be completely off grid and can’t be on FaceTime every night, or nipping to see their children on a day off filming. Everyone tried to make it work but Daisy obviously has to put her family first.”

Daisy shares daughter Pip, five, and three-year-old son Jack with her ex-husband Will Weston. Last year, she welcomed her second son, Benji, with her boyfriend Anthony Huggins.

ED! contacted BBC for comment. A spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Daisy is reportedly prioritising her family over the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rumoured line-up

As fans patiently wait for the first celebrity version of The Traitors, a rumoured line-up has been circling the web.

But, who is reportedly taking part? Well, if we were to believe everything we read, Friends star Courteney Cox might have signed herself up!

Other star-studded names include Paloma Faith, Jennifer Saunders, Rylan Clark, Tom Daley and Alan Carr.

No stranger to a reality show, Rebekah Vardy is also rumoured as well as her WAG rival Coleen Rooney.

A launch date for Celebrity Traitors hasn’t been revealed.

