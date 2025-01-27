Why The Traitors winner Leanne Quigley hasn’t received a penny of her prize money

The Traitors winner Leanne Quigley made a shocking revelation about the show’s prize money today on This Morning.

Leanne won half of the £94,600 cash prize, alongside fellow contestant Jake Brown on Friday (January 24). But the 28-year-old Faithful admitted she hasn’t got the money – despite filming the series eight months ago.

The dramatic finale saw Leanne and Jake make it to the last roundtable. They were there along with one Traitor and two other Faithfuls. However, they banished the others and it was just the two of them left at the end.

The Traitors winner is waiting for her paycheck

Speaking on This Morning today (January 27) about her win, Leanne was asked if she has received the money yet. And she confirmed she hadn’t.

Although they may have filmed it eight months ago, the show only finished airing on our TV screens last week. And they have to wait for it to be fully finished before the money gets sent to them. But three days after the ending, Leanne still doesn’t have it.

Host Ben Shephard checked: “You have to wait for the show to air before you get your winnings – has it arrived yet?” To which Leanne replied: “Not yet, no.”

What Leanne wants to spend her money on

As for what The Traitors winner wants to spend the money on, she already has a few ideas. And one of them is to expand her family.

She said: “I mentioned that I would love to have another baby. I would love to try for IVF again and give my boys a sibling.

“Also, we have a wedding to plan now. I got engaged back in August, which is just the best feeling. My boys are just amazing. They are warriors and they don’t even know it.”

Leanne told the Mirror after her win that she wants a “lavish” wedding, and the prize money will indeed help her achieve it.

She said: “We have got wedding planning to do. We have just started. But we haven’t set a date yet, but now we can get a wedding going.”

The Traitors winner and her partner Sophie share twin boys Hudson and Harley, who were born prematurely in 2023. At the time, Leanne shared on her Instagram that it was the “scariest” day of her life as they were delivered three and a half months early.

As Leanne walks away with £47k, many fans called her and Jake ‘greedy’ after the explosive episode aired.

