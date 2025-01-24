During tonight’s final of The Traitors, Faithfuls Leanne and Jake won the £94k cash prize.

During the first roundtable, Charlotte became the final contestant banished from the series after Frankie revealed she found out she was a Trairor at the beginning of the episode.

Leaving the castle immediately, the final four — Leanne, Frankie, Alexander, and Jake — were unaware she was the last Traitor standing.

Charlotte was the last contestant to be banished (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors final: Faithfuls Leanne and Jake win game

During the final segment, the final four stood by the fire and believed a Traitor remained in the midst.

During the first vote, they all voted to banish again. Once the votes were locked, Alexander received the most votes and exited the game. Still, the final three were unaware he was a Faithful.

With one more vote allowed, the final three unanimously chose to banish once again. After Frankie and Jake voted for each other, the final vote of the series was down to Leanne, who voted fellow Faithful Frankie out.

With the game officially over, both Frankie and Jake were the last contestants standing. While slightly doubting Jake’s status in the game after host Claudia Winkleman revealed Frankie and Alexander were Faithful, the pair both revealed to each other that they were Faithfuls, resulting in a relieved reaction.

With just over £94k in the prize fund, Claudia announced the final two will split over £47k between each other.

Leanne and Jake won £47k each (Credit: BBC)

‘That was incredible’

As the final episode kept viewers on edge, fans reacted via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The two most deserving contestants won. Well done Leanne and Jake. I am well pleased,” one user wrote.

“What an amazing finale. That was incredible,” another person shared.

“Aww that was so emotional, I’m crying. The fire pit was SO tense despite them all being faithful,” a third remarked.

“Wow…. that was amazing!!!” a fourth viewer said.

Winners Jake and Leanne called ‘greedy’

On the other hand, some fans have different opinions, believing Leanne and Jake planned to vote everyone off so they could win more money between them.

“So basically Leanne and Jake were traitors. They totally planned that,” one user insisted.

“Leanne and Jake KNEW Frankie was a Faithful, but they got greedy. Nothing will convince me otherwise. Had arranged a two-way split,” another shared.

“The only reason a traitor was even found was thanks to Frankie and she doesn’t even win. GOODNIGHT,” a third said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins admits she turned down The Traitors

Did you watch the finale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.