I’m A Celebrity and Love Island star Maura Higgins has revealed that she was offered a spot on The Traitors – but turned the show down.

The star made the shock confession during an appearance on Loose Women yesterday (Friday, January 17).

I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins rejected The Traitors

Yesterday saw Maura appear on Loose Women.

During the interview, the Irish star revealed that she’d rejected appearing on a couple of big shows recently.

One of those shows? The Traitors! “I actually turned down The Traitors before, maybe a year ago,” she revealed.

“Because I always was like ‘people will work me out’, and I’d probably rather be a traitor than a faithful,” she then explained.

“I like to be a bit devious, but yeah, I don’t know if I’ll ever do it, I mean, it’s a great show. But yeah, I’d probably be figured out.”

A Celebrity edition of the show was announced last year and is expected to air later this year.

However, it’s unclear whether Maura was talking about the UK version of The Traitors, or the US version, which is populated by celebs.

Fellow Love Island star Ekin-Su went on The Traitors US last year. However, she was murdered in episode four.

Maura on dating

In the same interview, Maura revealed that she’d also turned down appearing on Love Island: All Stars.

Speaking to the panel, she said “my dating show days are done”.

“I don’t want to go on a dating show, like I’ve turned down All Stars before, I’ve done it once,” she then continued.

When pressed on whether this meant she was no longer single, she said: “No, I know what you’re doing, I never said anything.”

Pete Wicks confirms Maura Higgins relationship

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks – who has been romantically linked with Maura – has seemingly hinted that they are together.

Pete appeared on Paul Brunson’s Need To Talk podcast where he discussed their relationship.

“We have the same sense of humour. She is super intelligent. And I think that is something people don’t realise about Maura,” he said.

“She’s incredibly witty and we have always been there for each other over the past six years at a distance. We’ve always been friends and we’ve always been there for each other,” he then continued.

“But It’s different now. We’ve always been friends but we spend more time together now than we did before. And I think she is an incredible person. My relationship with her is she’s a great person and I would hope she thinks I’m alright.”

When pressed over whether they were together, Pete decided to stay coy, admitting his privacy means more to him as he gets older.

