The Traitors 2026 fans uncover ‘secret couple’ on BBC show: ‘It looks really obvious’

The Traitors 2026 fans are convinced that Ross and Ellie actually know each other.

The iconic BBC gameshow kicked off its new series this week and saw 22 brand-new contestants arrive at Ardross Castle in Scotland, hoping to walk away with the £120k prize pot.

And already, it’s been revealed to viewers that two Faithful, Judy and Roxy, are actually mother and daughter. But according to fans, there is another secret connection in the castle…

Fans think Ross is in a secret couple (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2026 fans spot secret connection

The Traitors fans are now certain that there is a connection between Ellie and Ross.

Looking them up online, viewers discovered how Ross had ‘liked’ a post shared by Ellie on LinkedIn back in July. However, it is not known if this was before or after filming.

As Metro reports, Ross commented: “Congratulations! Great work Dr Buckley” when Ellie revealed she had qualified as a chartered psychologist.

He also wrote: “Major achievement Dr Buckley. Incredibly well deserved. Bravo!” after Ellie shared on the platform that she received a promotion at work.

The pair both met for the first time (Credit: BBC)

‘It looks really obvious to me’

Meanwhile other fans suspect they could even be a couple. On Reddit, one user suggested: “They could be a couple potentially- I did see Ellie react when Netty recognised Ross.”

Someone else chimed in and pointed out her behaviour: “She glances at him when everyone is sitting in a group after traitors are chosen just at the end of the edit, just a split second but looks like she’s checking his reaction to what’s being said, it looks really obvious to me there!”

A third penned: “Their initial scene did have a fake energy. If you live in London and someone else says they do too, especially when you’re young, you wouldn’t be surprised! It’s not like both living in Cornwall or Grimsby or something.”

Fans have uncovered ‘evidence’ (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict ‘secret couple’

What’s more, it’s already been revealed that Ross and co-star Netty know each other. After arriving at the castle in the first episode and spotting each other for the first time, Netty flung herself at Ross, squealing.

“I get out of the car, and I recognise the face of someone called Ross, I met like 10-15 years ago!” Netty told the camera.

Squealing, Netty shouted: “I know him! I had no idea that Ross was going to be here. But it feels really nice to see a familiar face.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One on Saturday (January 3) at 7.45pm.

