The Traitors 2026 fans ‘work out’ Secret Traitor’s identity after handwriting ‘clue’

The Traitors 2026 fans are certain they know who the Secret Traitor is after a major clue.

The iconic BBC gameshow kicked off its new series this week and saw 22 brand-new contestants arrive at Ardross Castle in Scotland, hoping to walk away with the £120k prize pot.

However, longtime host Claudia Winkleman confirmed a twist: she has not only picked three Traitors, but a mysterious Secret Traitor too, whose identity is not known…

And now, fans have ‘worked out’ who it is after a giveaway clue in the latest episode…

Fans have spotted a handwriting ‘clue’ (Credit: BBC)

Secret Traitor ‘worked out’ by Traitors 2026 fans

On Friday (January 3) The Traitors returned to screens. During the instalment, the Traitors (Hugo, Stephen and Rachel) murdered Netty, after the Secret Traitor sent them a list of potential victims that they had to choose from.

Later on, Judy – whose daughter Roxy is also on the show – was also banished following the first round table of the competition.

However, with speculation mounting about the Secret Traitor’s identity, fans reckon they have ‘worked out’ who it is already….

Fans think Jade is the Secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Fans think Jade is Secret Traitor

Before Judy was banished from The Traitors, viewers paid attention to each player’s handwriting on their board, which had ‘Judy’ written on.

The fans then compared the writing style to the Secret Traitor’s list of names. And fans now have their number one suspect: Jade, a PhD student from the West Midlands.

“Jade is the Secret Traitor! Based solely on how she writes her J’s! Did I do it, have I figured it out?” declared one viewer on X.

Another added: “Jade’s handwriting is the only one that, to my eye, even comes close to the secret traitors.” A third chimed in: “Jade’s handwriting on the J is so so similar to the Secret Traitor. I’m saying it’s her.”

Fans said Jade’s handwriting is similar (Credit: BBC)

What else did fans say?

Other fans also reckon Jade was picked as a Secret Traitor because she told Claudia at the start of the show that she wanted to be a Faithful.

A fan mused: “The fact that Jade was the only person to say she wanted to be a faithful and called herself a gamer and wanted to be a traitor hunter but then is randomly nervous after blindfolds come off makes me think they made her the secret traitor…” Another penned: “Jade didn’t want to be a traitor with Claudia, thinking maybe her.”

Meanwhile at the end of the episode, the Secret Traitor was tasked with creating the murder shortlist again.

Named on the list – and therefore confirmed as Faithfuls – were Ben, Reece and Maz. One of those names had already appeared the night before, further reducing the pool of suspects.

The Traitors continues on BBC One on Saturday (January 3) at 7.45pm.

